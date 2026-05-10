From free electricity to women's safety: Vijay signs first orders as Tamil Nadu CM

Chennai:

Free electricity, a crackdown on drugs, and measures to ensure women's safety were among the first decisions approved by Chandrasekar Joseph Vijay after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday (May 10) in Chennai.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief assumed office after a grand swearing-in ceremony at Nehru Stadium, where Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy.

Vijay signs the first set of documents

Soon after formally taking charge, Vijay signed three key files. The first approved 200 units of free electricity for every household in the state. The second cleared the formation of a special task force to combat the growing drug menace, while the third focused on creating a dedicated mechanism to ensure women's safety across Tamil Nadu.

200 units of free power supply Special task force to tackle drugs Special task force to ensure women's safety.

Vijay's first address as Tamil Nadu CM

In his first address as Chief Minister, Vijay said he did not come from a royal or political family and thanked people for accepting and supporting him. "I don’t know how to begin or what to say at this emotional moment. I did not come from a prince’s family. I came from among you like a member of your family, like your brother. You embraced me with love and gave me a great place in the cinema," he said.

"All of you asked me to enter politics, saying ‘we are with you,’ and today you have made me the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Every pain and hurdle I faced, you felt it as your own and stood beside me throughout this journey. I am not a messenger from God. I am just a normal human being. But when people stand together with me, I believe we can achieve anything and face every challenge together, whatever comes," said Vijay.

He asserted that his government would not mislead citizens with false promises and sought a reasonable time from the public to deliver results. "I promise the people of Tamil Nadu that I will never misuse even a single rupee of public money. I have not entered politics for wealth, and all of you know that very well. I will never allow corruption or permit anyone to make money through corrupt practices. This government will belong to the people, and together we will build a stronger and better Tamil Nadu," said the CM.

Targeting the previous Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) regime, Vijay alleged that the state had been burdened with a debt of nearly Rs 10 lakh crore. He said his government was considering releasing a white paper on Tamil Nadu's finances to ensure transparency and accountability.

The Chief Minister also promised strict action against narcotics and corruption, declaring, "I will not touch a single paisa of the people."

Stressing that there would be no parallel power centres in his administration, Vijay said he alone would remain the centre of authority in the government.

Calling the beginning of his tenure a "new era of real secular and social justice governance," Vijay thanked the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Left parties for extending support to TVK in government formation.

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