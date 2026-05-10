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PM Modi congratulates Vijay on becoming Tamil Nadu CM, pledges centre-state cooperation

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: ,Updated:

PM Modi has congratulated Vijay on becoming Tamil Nadu CM. In his message, he wished Vijay a successful tenure and said the Central Government will work together with the Tamil Nadu government for the welfare of the people.

PM Modi congratulates Vijay on becoming Tamil Nadu CM
PM Modi congratulates Vijay on becoming Tamil Nadu CM Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his congratulations to C Joseph Vijay after he assumed office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. In his statement, PM Modi wished Vijay a successful tenure and said the Central Government is ready to work closely with the Tamil Nadu government for the benefit of the people.

“Congratulations to Thiru C. Joseph Vijay upon assuming the office of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Best wishes for his tenure to be an outstanding one. The Central Government will continue to work in partnership with the Tamil Nadu Government to improve the lives of the people,” the Prime Minister posted on social media platform X.

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