On the lines of NTA, Rajasthan govt to form testing agency to conduct recruitment exams

Jaipur:

On the lines of National Testing Agency (NTA), Rajasthan government to form testing agency to conduct recruitment exams in the state, Finance Minister Diya Kumari announced while presenting the budget for the year 2026-27. The agency will conduct recruitment exams in a planned and transparent manner.

The government also announced a training centre with digital facilities. "A training centre with digital facilities will be set up to provide students training related to startups and innovation. The training centre will provide mentorship, entrepreneurship, and incubation facilities."

Key announcements in Rajasthan Budget: