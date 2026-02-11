On the lines of NTA, Rajasthan govt to form testing agency to conduct recruitment exams

On the lines of National Testing Agency (NTA), Rajasthan government to form testing agency to conduct recruitment exams in the state, Finance Minister Diya Kumari announced while presenting the budget for the year 2026-27. The agency will conduct recruitment exams in a planned and transparent manner.
The government also announced a training centre with digital facilities. "A training centre with digital facilities will be set up to provide students training related to startups and innovation. The training centre will provide mentorship, entrepreneurship, and incubation facilities."
Key announcements in Rajasthan Budget:
- To further promote women entrepreneurship, under the Chief Minister Lakhpati Didi Scheme, the loan limit provided to Lakhpati Didis on interest subsidy has been increased to Rs 1.50 lakh
- Rs 550 crore has been allocated for the repair of schools, and Rs 440 crore for the construction of new schools
- Deep Tech and AI Labs will be established in Ajmer, Bharatpur, and Kota at a cost of Rs 30 crore
- Recruitment of 5,000 Home Guards to be undertaken
- Integrated Military Complexes will be constructed in 8 districts of Rajasthan — Jodhpur, Phalodi, Khairthal, Beawar, Tonk, Shergarh, Jhunjhunu, and Sri Ganganagar
- Rest houses will be built in major hospitals at a cost of Rs 500 crore
- Under the housing scheme, construction of houses for 28 lakh families has been approved. Installment payments to beneficiaries will be made on time.
- To prepare youth for global opportunities in customer-centric sectors such as hospitality, IT, and healthcare services, 1,000 youth in the state will be provided training in English, Japanese, French, German, and Korean languages
- Under the Chief Minister Jal Jeevan Mission Scheme, 6,500 villages will be included and connected with tap water to every household, with an expenditure of Rs 4,500 crore
- Next year, 3 lakh new drinking water connections will be provided. Rs 750 crore will be spent to ensure 24-hour water supply in Deshnok
- A fund of Rs 1,000 crore has been announced for Jaipur
- Rs 1,400 crore has been allocated for new roads and renovation works
- Rs 246 crore allocated for the renovation of Anganwadi centers
- Rs 920 crore announced for Railway Road Over Bridges (ROBs)
- New jails to be constructed in Jaipur, Alwar, and Jodhpur
- Rajasthan Cyber Crime Control unit to be established
- Formation of ‘RITI’ on the lines of NITI Aayog
- Announcement to provide free transportation of deceased bodies from hospitals to their homes
- Rs 150 per quintal bonus over the MSP for wheat.