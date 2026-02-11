Naravane memoir row: Publisher Penguin India gets Delhi Police notice, asked to appear for questioning Naravane memoir row: The Delhi Police Special Cell has sent a notice to Penguin Random House India, asking it appear for questioning in connection with the alleged leak of MM Naravane's memoir before publishing.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police Special Cell has sent a notice to Penguin Random House India in connection with the alleged leak of former Army Chief General MM Naravane’s memoir Four Stars of Destiny before its publication.

Through the notice, the Special Cell has sought answers to several questions and asked representatives of the publishing house to join the investigation. A case was earlier registered by the Special Cell in connection with the alleged leak of General Naravane’s book prior to it going to print.

The notice to Penguin amid furore over the alleged leak of the former Army chief's book, which narrates the events of the Galwan Valley clash in 2020.

Criminal conspiracy charges added in FIR

The Delhi Police has also added sections related to criminal conspiracy in the FIR registered in the case. The Special Cell is continuing its investigation into the role of individuals linked to the alleged leak.

With the inclusion of criminal conspiracy charges in the FIR, the scope of the investigation has widened. The police is examining digital and other evidence as part of the ongoing probe.

Penguin India's clarification

Clarifying on the issue, Penguin on Tuesday said that an announcement about a book or its availability for pre-order should not be construed as publication. The clarification came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi referred to a 2023 social media post by Naravane stating that the memoir, Four Stars of Destiny, is "available now".

In a statement titled "A quick guide to how book publishing works at Penguin Random House India”, the publisher said, "An announced book, a book available for pre-order, and a published book are not the same thing."

It explained that when a book is announced, it only means the publisher has shared plans to release it in the future and that the title is not yet on sale.

Similarly, listing a book for pre-order is a standard industry practice that allows readers and retailers to place advance orders before release. Such listings do not indicate that the book has been “published or available”, the statement said.

The publisher added that a scheduled publication date reflects a planned release timeline and does not mean the book is already in the market.

"A book is published only when it is available at retail channels for purchase," the statement said, adding that the company remains committed to clarity and transparency in its publishing processes.

PRHI had earlier stated that no copies of the book, “in print or digital form -- have been published, distributed, sold”.

Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House complex, Gandhi read out Naravane’s 2023 post on X, then known as Twitter, which said, "Hello friends. My book is available now. Just follow the link. Happy reading. Jai Hind."

"This is the tweet Mr Naravane has made. The point I am making is either Mr Naravane is lying, and I believe the (former) Army chief, I don't think he will lie, or Penguin is lying. Both cannot be telling the truth," the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

