India-Africa Forum Summit IV, scheduled for this month, postponed due to Ebola outbreak

New Delhi:

The India-Africa Forum Summit IV, which was scheduled to be held in New Delhi from May 28 to 31, has been postponed amid the ongoing Ebola outbreak in Africa, said the government on Thursday. The new dates for the summit and associated meetings will be declared later after mutual consultations.

In a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the government said India reaffirms its solidarity with African nations, adding that it is ready to contribute Africa CDC-led efforts with focus on addressing the evolving health situation there.

"The two sides exchanged views on the evolving health situation in parts of Africa and reaffirmed the importance of continued cooperation in strengthening public health preparedness and response capacities across the continent, including through support to Africa CDC and relevant national institutions," the MEA stated.

The release also noted that India and Africa have reaffirmed their longstanding partnership founded on solidarity, mutual respect, South–South cooperation, and a shared commitment to peace, development, prosperity, and the well-being of their peoples.

"Recognizing the importance of ensuring the full participation and engagement of African leaders and stakeholders, and mindful of the emerging public health situation on the continent, consultations were held between the Government of India, the Chairperson of the African Union, and the African Union Commission regarding the holding of the Summit and associated activities," it added.

India issues Ebola advisory

Earlier in the day, India also issued an advisory for people arriving or transiting through Ebola-affected countries. The advisory, which was issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), stated that people with symptoms of Ebola or with exposure history should report to health authorities before their immigration gets cleared.

It had specifically mentioned about the travellers from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Uganda and South Sudan. All of these countries are categorised as "high-risk countries" by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

As of now, no case of Ebola has been detected in India and the government is taking all proactive preventive measures as per the WHO's recommendation. All states and union territories (UTs) have also been advised to ensure readiness at all levels.

"The Government of India remains fully vigilant and prepared to respond swiftly to any emerging situation. Citizens are advised that there is no cause for panic, while continuing to follow official advisories and updates issued by health authorities," sources told news agency ANI.

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