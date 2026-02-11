Lok Sabha to discuss no-confidence motion against Speaker on March 9 as Om Birla steps away on 'moral grounds' Opposition MPs have alleged “blatantly partisan” conduct by the Speaker and claimed that leaders of opposition parties, including Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, were denied the opportunity to speak.

New Delhi:

The discussion on the motion to remove the Speaker is likely to be held on March 9, the first day of the second part of the Budget Session, according to Lok Sabha Secretariat sources, while Om Birla chooses to skip the Parliament proceedings over 'moral grounds' after the Opposition's accusations of unfair treatment and a logjam in the lower House.

The Congress on Tuesday submitted a notice of no confidence against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "At 1:14 pm today, we submitted a motion for a no-confidence motion against the Speaker under rule 94C rules and procedures."

According to sources in Congress, 118 MPs have signed the notice.

Opposition MPs have alleged "blatantly partisan" conduct by the Speaker and claimed that leaders of opposition parties, including Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, were not allowed to speak.

The notice cites 4 incidents, including the Opposition’s allegation that Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address. Gandhi had referred to General MM Naravane’s unpublished memoir while raising the 2020 standoff with China.

Om Birla to skip Lok Sabha proceedings on moral grounds

Mwanehile, Speaker Om Birla has decided on "moral grounds" not to attend House proceedings until the no-confidence motion notice against him is disposed of. He has also directed the Secretary General of the House to examine the notice and take appropriate action, sources added.

The development follows the Congress submitting the no-confidence motion notice on Tuesday.

Centre lambasts Opposition over no-confidence motion

The no-confidence motion has drawn sharp criticism from leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, who termed the move “condemnable” and described Congress members as “entitled.”

Union Minister and LJP MP Chirag Paswan defended Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, saying he has consistently tried to give both sides an opportunity to speak and condemning the Opposition’s action.

Why a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker has been brought

The notice for the no-confidence motion comes amid the Opposition’s allegation that Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address. Gandhi had referred to General MM Naravane’s unpublished memoir, Four Stars of Destiny, while raising the 2020 standoff with China. The Speaker ruled that Gandhi should not cite unpublished material.

On Tuesday, Gandhi alleged that the publisher was not presenting the truth by claiming the book had not gone to print, stating that its status had been confirmed by the former Army Chief.

Following the allegation, Penguin Random House issued a fresh statement saying that “a book is considered published only when it is available for purchase across retail channels.”

