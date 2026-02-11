Advertisement
  3. Several injured in mass shooting at school in Canada's British Columbia, suspect shot dead

The suspect, identified as a female, has been shot dead and efforts are on to determine whether a second shooting is involved in the incident

The shooting took place at the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School
Ottawa (Canada):

Several people have been reportedly in a mass shooting that took place at a school in Canada's British Columbia Province on Wednesday. The suspect, identified as a female, has been shot dead and efforts are on to determine whether a second shooting is involved in the incident, Canadian media reported, citing police.

"The original suspect is believed to have been located deceased. Work continues to determine whether a second suspect was involved and the total number of victims involved," police wrote in a statement just after 3:15 pm (local time).

 

More to follow...

 

