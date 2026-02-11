Delhi: Another man dies after falling into open sewer manhole in Rohini days after biker's death According to the information available, Birju was walking with a friend in Rohini Sector 32 on Monday evening. During the walk, Birju accidentally fell into an open sewer manhole. His friend, who was walking ahead of him, remained unaware of the incident. The matter came to light only on Tuesday.

New Delhi:

A shocking incident has come to light from Delhi’s Rohini area, where a laborer died after falling into an open sewer manhole in Sector 32. The deceased has been identified as Birju Kumar Rai, a resident of Samastipur district in Bihar. The incident reportedly occurred on Monday evening near Mahashakti Kali Temple in Begumpur area.

About the incident

According to the information available, Birju was walking with a friend in Rohini Sector 32 on Monday evening. During the walk, Birju accidentally fell into an open sewer manhole. His friend, who was walking ahead of him, remained unaware of the incident. The matter came to light only on Tuesday.

It is reported that both Birju and his friend were returning home after consuming alcohol. On Tuesday evening, the police and fire brigade were informed about the incident. A rescue operation lasting nearly three hours was carried out, after which Birju’s body was recovered from the sewer.

Following the incident, the administration covered the open manhole and placed stones around the area to prevent further accidents.

According to Delhi Police, both individuals worked as laborers. They had consumed alcohol earlier in the day and were walking on foot on Monday night around 9 pm when they passed the spot. The laborer walking behind fell into the open manhole, while the one ahead did not realise what had happened.

FIR filed against unknown persons

The police received a call regarding the incident at around 2:30 pm on Tuesday, after which action was initiated. Preliminary information suggests that the sewer belongs to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and its cover was left open.

An FIR is being registered against unknown persons for negligence in the matter.

ALSO READ: Delhi biker death case: Shocking findings surface after autopsy reveals cause of death | Details