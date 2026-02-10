Delhi biker death case: Shocking findings surface after autopsy reveals cause of death | Details Photos that circulated on social media showed Kamal’s body lying at the bottom of the pit alongside his Apache RTR 200 motorcycle. He was wearing proper safety gear, including a helmet, riding jacket and gloves.

New Delhi:

The postmortem report in the Janakpuri biker accident case has revealed shocking details about the death of the man, identified as Kamal. According to sources, Kamal fell into an open trench, following which soil entered his mouth and nose. The postmortem report states that the motorcycle fell on his waist, causing severe breathing difficulties.

The report has concluded that the cause of Kamal's death was traumatic asphyxia and suffocation. Sources said that after falling into the trench, Kamal’s face got stuck in wet soil. At the same time, the weight of the motorcycle on his waist restricted his ability to breathe.

The presence of wet soil in his mouth and nose further led to suffocation.

Besides, a burn injury was found on Kamal’s right thigh, which is suspected to have been caused by the motorcycle’s silencer.

About the incident

A man riding a motorcycle was killed after falling into a deep pit in west Delhi’s Janakpuri area. The incident happened late on Friday night and came to light the next morning after authorities received a call. The victim has been identified as Kamal, who worked as an assistant manager with HDFC Bank. He lived in Kailashpuri and was returning home from his office in Rohini at the time of the accident.

Photos that later circulated on social media showed Kamal’s body lying at the bottom of the pit alongside his Apache RTR 200 motorcycle. He was wearing proper safety gear, including a helmet, riding jacket and gloves.

According to initial information, Kamal was in touch with his family while travelling home. When he failed to reach his house by late night and stopped responding, family members began searching for him.

Despite their efforts, he could not be located. At around 7.30 am, the police received a phone call reporting the incident. Officers reached the spot and found Kamal and his motorcycle inside the pit.

Reports suggest that road work was being carried out at the location by the Delhi Jal Board. A pit had been dug on the road, which led to the accident.