Jana Nayagan release date: The road ahead for Vijay's film

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, which is being billed as his final film before stepping into politics, is yet to hit the big screens. The film was initially slated for release on January 9, but ran into trouble during the censor process after the CBFC suggested certain changes.

After this, the makers approached the court, and the matter was under consideration. In a significant development on Tuesday, February 10, the Jana Nayagan team filed an application to withdraw their case against the CBFC.

During the hearing before Justice PT Asha, the makers told the court that they would now approach the CBFC's revising committee instead. After the court allowed them to withdraw the case, the matter has now moved back to the revising committee for further review.

Jana Nayagan: The road ahead for Vijay's film

As per the latest update, Jana Nayagan will be reviewed by the CBFC's revising committee, after which the film is expected to receive its censor certificate. Once the film receives clearance from the censor board, the release date will be finalised.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the film could be released around Holi. However, India TV has not independently verified this information.

Jana Nayagan: Cast and production details

Besides Thalapathy Vijay, the Tamil language action thriller, Jana Nayagan stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in key roles. At the same time, actors Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain, Mamitha Baiju, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Revathi can be seen in supporting roles.

For the unversed, Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth and produced under the banner of KVN Productions.

