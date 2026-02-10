Jana Nayagan: Are troubles really over for the makers of Thalapathy Vijay's film? The release of Vijay Thalapathy's film Jana Nayagan has been pending in court for a long time. A new update has emerged today, which also indicates the makers may be able to finally release the film in theatres.

New Delhi:

Vijay Thalapathy's film Jana Nayagan was scheduled for release on January 9. However, the film was stalled due to a lack of censor approval. The makers moved court. A month later, the film's case remains pending. Now, the makers of Vijay's film filed an application to withdraw the case against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The makers' lawyer informed the Madras High Court Registry about this. With Madras HC's order, it seems like the path may be cleared for the film to be releasing in theatres.

What did the Madras High Court order?

The Madras High Court has granted the makers of Jana Nayagan permission to withdraw their month-old case against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The case was heard by a single bench of Justice PT Asha in the Madras High Court on Tuesday morning at 10:30 am. Now, the makers of the film Jana Nayagan will have to wait for the Censor Board's green light.

Road ahead for Thalapathy Vijay from Jana Nayagan

Fans are still excited about the film Jana Nayagan. There are reports that the film may be released on February 20. However, it cannot be released in theaters until the Censor Board gives the green light. But with the legal processing, one thing was clear that the makers had made the changes recommended by the censor board. Hence, it seems like the revising committee may soon give a green light to the film and following that Vijay Thalapathy's film will release in India and overseas.

Why did the film spark such controversy?

Actor Vijay is leaving acting and entering politics. His final film, Jana Nayagan, was scheduled to be released on January 9. However, it did not receive a censor certificate. Consequently, the filmmakers approached the Madras High Court. On January 9, the single judge bench of the Madras High Court ordered the Censor Board to grant the film a censor certificate. Later, a division bench of the Madras High Court stayed this order. In such a situation, the producers of Jana Nayagan approached the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court's interim order. However, the apex court declined to hear the petition.

Recently, the makers of Jana Nayagan filed a petition in the Madras High Court to withdraw the case against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Today, the High Court delivered its decision on this matter. Jana Nayagan will now be reviewed by the Censor Board. Only after this will a new release date for the film be announced.

