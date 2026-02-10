Jana Nayagan: Vijay's film moves back to CBFC route after Madras High Court permits plea withdrawal The Madras High Court has permitted the makers of Jana Nayagan to withdraw their earlier plea, clearing the way for the film to proceed through the CBFC revising committee.

New Delhi:

The Madras High Court on Thursday permitted the makers of Jana Nayagan to withdraw their earlier plea, marking a small but important shift in the film’s long-pending certification process. The decision comes after weeks of uncertainty around the censor clearance of Vijay’s much-awaited film.

During the hearing before Justice PT Asha, the makers informed the court that they would now proceed through the CBFC revising committee route. This is being seen as the first clear step forward since the film was sent back for re-examination earlier this year.

With the court allowing the withdrawal, attention now moves back to the revising committee. Until the film receives its censor certificate, a release date cannot be confirmed, keeping all speculation on hold.

The delay has drawn added attention as Jana Nayagan is widely viewed as Vijay’s final film before his full-time political entry. For now, the case continues, and the film remains caught in the certification process as fans wait for a final decision.

This is a developing story.