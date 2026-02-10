Bangladesh General Election: Why Bangladesh's February polls matter for Hindu minority's safety Bangladesh’s February general election is being closely watched because of growing concerns over minority safety, particularly for Hindus, amid a rise in communal violence since political upheaval in 2024.

Bangladesh’s general election on February 12 has taken on significance far beyond votes, particularly for the safety and confidence of minority communities, especially Hindus. The political transition that began after the ousting of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in 2024 has coincided with a marked increase in communal hostility and violence directed at minorities.

This has heightened fears that the elections will shape not only political leadership but also the future of pluralism and security for vulnerable groups.

The Hindu community, which makes up about 8 per cent of Bangladesh’s population, has witnessed widespread attacks and a growing sense of insecurity in the run-up to the polls. Violence against minorities has included lynchings, mob attacks, killings and incidents of property damage, contributing to anxiety among communities about their safety and rights.

Recent months have seen some of the most disturbing cases, underlining why concerns over minority protection have become central to discussions around the election.

Targeted killing of Hindus in mob attacks

• A young Hindu garment worker Dipu Chandra Das was beaten to death on December 18, 2025 by a mob over allegations of blasphemy, his body displayed brutally before being set on fire, prompting outrage and fear in minority communities.

• Multiple Hindu individuals were reportedly murdered in the months leading up to the polls, with at least 15 killed in a 45-day period between early December 2025 and mid-January 2026, according to a report by Rights and Riska Analysis Group (RRAG), documenting targeted killings often described as premeditated.

• In separate attacks, a Hindu businessman named Liton Chandra Ghosh (55) was stabbed and set on fire, later succumbing to his injuries after several days, highlighting the violent threats facing community members in both rural and urban settings.

Why elections matter for Hindu minorities in Bangladesh

These incidents are part of a wider pattern of escalating communal incidents that minority advocacy groups say include hundreds of attacks on life, property and places of worship. One organisation cited more than 500 communal incidents over the past year, including scores of murders and cases of sexual violence.

The growing violence has contributed to a climate of fear among minorities, many of whom report feeling increasingly vulnerable and uncertain about their future in Bangladesh. This insecurity is shaping perceptions of the electoral process, with some minority leaders saying that the vote will be a test of trust in politics and the state’s ability to protect all citizens equally.

The election’s outcome could influence how minority rights are protected, how communal tensions are managed, and how Bangladesh’s political leadership responds to calls for justice and inclusion. Ensuring a peaceful and fair election is therefore seen as crucial not only for political stability but also for restoring confidence among minorities about their safety and place in the country’s future.

