New Delhi:

The delay around Jana Nayagan continues, but there is a small development in the matter after days of uncertainty. The makers of Thalapathy Vijay's film moved the Madras High Court, seeking permission to withdraw their earlier plea, and said they are now ready to follow the CBFC revising committee route. This step is being seen as the first clear move by the team after the film was sent back for re-examination on January 27. The hearing is scheduled for 10.30 am before Justice PT Asha.

Meanwhile, fans remain restless, with speculation around possible release dates ranging from Holi to February 20. However, the film cannot release until it receives its censor certificate. With Vijay now active in politics, discussions around the delay have only grown louder. For now, Jana Nayagan remains stuck, with its fate resting on the next decision in the certification process.

