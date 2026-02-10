Advertisement
The makers of Jana Nayagan have approached the Madras High Court seeking permission to withdraw their earlier plea and follow the CBFC revising committee route. This blog will track Vijay's Jana Nayagan court hearing live and provide minute-by-minute updates from the Court.

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Release Date Hearing LIVE Updates
Written By: Anindita Mukhopadhyay
The delay around Jana Nayagan continues, but there is a small development in the matter after days of uncertainty. The makers of Thalapathy Vijay's film moved the Madras High Court, seeking permission to withdraw their earlier plea, and said they are now ready to follow the CBFC revising committee route. This step is being seen as the first clear move by the team after the film was sent back for re-examination on January 27. The hearing is scheduled for 10.30 am before Justice PT Asha.

Meanwhile, fans remain restless, with speculation around possible release dates ranging from Holi to February 20. However, the film cannot release until it receives its censor certificate. With Vijay now active in politics, discussions around the delay have only grown louder. For now, Jana Nayagan remains stuck, with its fate resting on the next decision in the certification process.

Follow this LIVE blog for release date hearing, court proceedings, CBFC certification status, and the latest developments around Vijay’s delayed film.

 

 

  • 10:20 AM (IST)Feb 10, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Jana Nayagan court hearing: Do we have a release date yet?

    Fans continue to speculate about possible release dates, including Holi and February 20. However, no date can be confirmed without a censor certificate. The matter is listed in the Madras High Court today. The hearing will begin soon.

     

  • 10:19 AM (IST)Feb 10, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Jana Nayagan live update: Why Vijay's film matters

    The film is widely seen as Vijay’s last project before his full-time political entry, which has added to the scrutiny around its delay.

     

  • 9:40 AM (IST)Feb 10, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Jana Nayagan censor status: Vijay's film update

    Vijay's film was sent back to the CBFC revising committee on January 27. Until the certification process is completed, the film cannot be cleared for release.

     

  • 9:40 AM (IST)Feb 10, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Jana Nayagan court hearing: Matter scheduled for 10.30 am

    The matter is scheduled to be heard at 10.30 am before Justice PT Asha at the Madras High Court. This marks the first visible step from the makers after days of silence.

     

  • 9:39 AM (IST)Feb 10, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Jana Nayagan live update: What is the latest update on Vijay's film

    The makers of Jana Nayagan moved the Madras High Court seeking permission to withdraw their earlier plea, and said they would now follow the CBFC revising committee route.

     

