Kanpur Lamborghini crash: CCTV footage surfaces, shows bouncers running to protect tycoon's son | Watch

Kanpur:

The CCTV footage of the Kanpur Lamborghini crash, involving a tobacco businessman's son, has surfaced. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in Kanpur's Gwaltoli area, when the high-end Lamborghini went out of control and rammed into pedestrians, two-wheelers, and an autorickshaw, injuring at least six people.

Two separate videos, one recorded shortly before the incident and another capturing the aftermath. The videos also do not indicate that the car was being driven at a very high speed.

While the CCTV visuals do not capture the exact moment of the crash, they clearly show the situation following the accident.

The post-accident footage shows bouncers stepping out of the luxury sports car moments after the crash to protect Shivam Mishra, son of K K Mishra, owner of Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd. In the footage, a large crowd is seen gathering near the accident site, and traffic comes to a standstill on both sides of the road after the crash.

FIR against 'unknown' driver

Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against an "unknown" driver in connection with the accident on VIP Road in Kanpur. Officials said that Shivam Mishra, son of K K Mishra, owner of Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd, is not named in the FIR, but is part of the ongoing investigation. According to the lawyer, the Lamborghini was being driven by Shivam Mishra's driver, Mohan.

No arrests have been made so far in the case, which occurred in broad daylight on Sunday.

According to the FIR, the accident took place around 1:45 pm near Jhula Park Crossing, when the Lamborghini, reportedly worth around Rs 10 crore, first hit a parked Bullet motorcycle and then struck a passerby. The complainant sustained serious injuries to his left leg, ankle, and other parts of the body, while the motorcycle was badly damaged.

