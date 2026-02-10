General Naravane breaks silence, shares Penguin's post claiming book wasn't published Earlier in the day, the Penguin Random House India clarified that announcing a book or listing it for pre-order does not amount to formal publication or public release.

New Delhi:

Former Army Chief General (Retd) MM Naravane on Tuesday broke silence over the controversy that erupted about his unpublished memoir and backed the stance taken by publisher Penguin Random House India. Earlier in the day, the publisher also clarified that announcing a book or listing it for pre-order does not amount to formal publication or public release.

Publisher issues clarification

PRHI issued a clarification after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cited a 2023 social media post by Naravane informing people that the memoir in question, "Four Stars of Destiny", is "available now".



In its statement under the heading "A quick guide to how book publishing works at Penguin Random House India", the publisher said, "An announced book, a book available for pre-order, and a published book are not the same thing."

It further explained in stipulated points that when a book is announced, it only indicates that the publisher has shared plans to publish it in the future and that the title is not yet available for sale.

Listing a book for pre-order is a standard publishing practice

Similarly, listing a book for pre-order is a standard publishing practice that allows readers and retailers to place advance orders before release, it said, adding that such listings do not mean the book has been "published or available".



The publisher also said that a scheduled publication date simply indicates a planned release timeline and does not mean the book is already available in the market. "A book is published only when it is available at retail channels for purchase," the statement said, adding that the publishing house remains committed to clarity and transparency in its publishing processes.

Notably, PRHI on Monday had come out with a statement stating that it holds the exclusive publishing rights to former Army chief's memoir and clarified that the book has not yet been published, amid reports of unauthorised copies in circulation.

Delhi Police files FIR over illegal circulation of book

Delhi Police has registered an FIR over the alleged illegal circulation of the manuscript in digital and other formats. Moreover, Delhi Police is also probing the alleged illegal circulation of the copies. The PRHI said it holds the sole publishing rights for Four Stars of Destiny and stressed that any copies currently circulating, whether print, digital, PDF or any other format, would constitute copyright infringement and could invite legal action.



Notably, Rahul Gandhi was seen flashing a purported copy of the book in the Parliament complex last week. He wanted to cite excerpts from the memoir in Lok Sabha since February 2, but has been stopped as it has not yet been published.

Also Read:

Naravane's memoir row: 'No copies of book have gone into publication,' says publisher after FIR