PM Modi choked, surrendered future of 1.4 billion Indians: Rahul tears into Centre over India-US trade deal

New Delhi:

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Centre, targeting it over a slew of subjects ranging from the Union Budget and the trade deal with the US, which he claimed has sold the country. In contrast, he presented what the Opposition bloc INDIA said it would raise concerns with Donald Trump over the latest trade deal, which Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had earlier described as far less a free trade agreement and far more a pre-committed purchase that overturns the very idea of reciprocity.

Addressing the Lok Sabha amid a Centre-Opposition faceoff, Rahul questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the trade deal and why the US should decide who India can buy oil from or not.

Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the India-US trade agreement in the Lok Sabha, describing it as a "total surrender." He said the deal had "no logic" and alleged that India had given up too much without securing proportionate benefits. His remarks further intensified the ongoing debate over the government’s handling of trade negotiations.

"Why should the US decide whether we buy oil from Iran, Russia or anyone else? You have sold our Mother Bharat Mata. You have no shame. The Prime Minister has sold India because they (US) have choked him," he added.

"There is fear visible in the Prime Minister’s eyes. US imports will go up from 46 billion dollars to 146 billion dollars. They have no commitment to us, but we have commitments to them. We are standing like fools,” Rahul said.

Future of 1.4 billion Indians in jeopardy: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi said the agreement puts the future of India’s people at risk and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of acting to protect the BJP’s "financial architecture." His remarks drew sharp protests from the treasury benches, further escalating the heated debate during the Budget Session discussion.

On the Union Budget, Rahul Gandhi said the Union Budget acknowledges that energy and finance are being weaponised globally, but fails to spell out concrete steps to tackle these challenges. He questioned the lack of a clear roadmap to protect India’s economy from external pressures amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

