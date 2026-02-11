Quran recitation, 1,000 clerics invited: Babri Masjid construction begins in Murshidabad amid protests Kabir has claimed that the mosque will be completed within two years. Organisers say a large gathering is expected for the event, and preparations at the site are already underway with digging work, labourers and building materials in place.

New Delhi:

West Bengal politics is set to heat up as suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir begins the process of constructing a mosque named “Babri Masjid” in Murshidabad from today. The foundation stone will be laid following religious rituals, including Quran recitations by hundreds of clerics. Construction work is expected to begin around 12:30 pm after the ceremony.

Humayun Kabir defends move

Kabir, who now heads the Jan Unnayan Party, said he was thankful to supporters standing with him. He maintained that while building temples is accepted, opposition arises when Muslims seek to build a mosque. He expressed confidence that the structure would be completed within the next two years despite resistance.

Earlier on December 6, Kabir had formally inaugurated the project site in Beldanga, where a large crowd had gathered. Thousands had offered prayers at the proposed location, followed by a community meal. The announcement has sparked sharp reactions beyond West Bengal. Several Hindu organisations have objected to the use of the name “Babri Masjid.” In Delhi, protests were held at Jantar Mantar against the project. In Uttar Pradesh, members of the Vishva Hindu Raksha Parishad attempted to travel to Murshidabad in protest but were stopped by police in Lucknow.

Protesters have said they do not oppose the construction of a mosque but strongly object to it being named after Babur. Kabir has linked the project to the dignity and sentiments of the Muslim community. On the other hand, several Hindu groups have called it provocative and unnecessary.