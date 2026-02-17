Video filmed inside SUV shows the moment juvenile crashed into vehicles, killing Delhi biker

New Delhi:

A video recorded inside the Scorpio SUV that struck 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra, leading to his death, has revealed new details about the horrific accident in Delhi's Dwarka. The footage captures the exact moment the SUV, allegedly driven by a teenager, rammed into the motorcycle. Sahil was killed in the head on collision in southwest Delhi area after the SUV Scorpio, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy, crashed into his motorcycle near Lal Bahadur Shastri College on February 3.

The accident occurred around noon and also left a taxi driver injured.

FIR registered, but juvenile gets bail to write exams

At Dwarka South police station, the damaged Scorpio can be seen with its front portion severely crushed, while Sahil’s sports bike was broken into three pieces following the impact.

According to police, FIR No. 28/2026 dated February 3, 2026 was registered under sections 281, 106(1) and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at PS Dwarka South after a PCR call was received at about 11:57 am regarding a fatal road accident near Lal Bahadur Shastri College.

When police reached the spot, they found a Scorpio bearing registration number UP 57 BM 3057, a Dzire car bearing number HR 55 AF 8118 and a motorcycle bearing number DL 13 SW 7426 in an accidental condition. Sahil was found dead at the scene. His post mortem has been conducted and the report obtained. The injured taxi driver, Ajit Singh, was shifted to IGI Hospital. His statement has been recorded and the final medical opinion is awaited.

Police said the Scorpio driver is a 17 year old minor. His father was also arrested in connection with the case. The minor was later granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board on the grounds of writing his board exams.

Investigators confirmed that all three vehicles involved in the crash have been seized and mechanically inspected. CCTV footage from the area has also been collected as part of the probe.

Mother alleges reel, shares ordeal

Sahil’s mother, Inna Makan, a single parent, has alleged that the teenager had taken his father’s Scorpio out along with his sister to shoot social media reels. She also claimed the accused driver is an adult but is being claimed to be a juvenile after the arrest.

She released a video claiming it captured the exact moment when the SUV hit her son. According to police sources, the accused’s sister was in the car and was filming a normal video. The accused is not visible in the footage and the video is currently under investigation.

The clip shows the Scorpio being driven at speed on a road with vehicles parked on both sides. As the SUV passes a yellow bus coming from the opposite direction, Sahil’s motorcycle appears from behind the bus just seconds before the collision.

'Driver did not stop despite hitting people'

Makan has alleged that the driver did not apply brakes even after the collision. She claimed the impact was so severe that it damaged a nearby bus and a parked car, and seriously injured a taxi driver who was resting at the spot.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, with digital and forensic evidence being examined to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the fatal crash.

