Ishan Kishan storms into top 10 in latest ICC rankings after match-winning knock vs Pakistan in T20 WC

New Delhi:

India opener Ishan Kishan has stormed into the top 10 in the latest ICC rankings after a match-winning knock of 77 runs off 40 deliveries in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He has jumped to eighth spot in the rankings with 732 rating points. He is the fourth Indian batter in the top 10 in the ICC rankings in the shortest format now as he trumped New Zealand's Tim Seifert and Australia's Travis Head.

Kishan, since the previous ICC update in the rankings, scored 61 and 77 runs against Namibia and Pakistan, and hence, has gained so many points in the rankings. Meanwhile, despite bagging multiple ducks at the T20 World Cup, Abhishek Sharma has retained his top spot in the rankings, with 891 rating points and is 83 points ahead of the second placed Phil Salt of England who has struggled so far in the mega event.

Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav are the other Indian batters in top 10, even as Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan has dropped to fifth place after bagging a duck against India. Among other batters to jump in the rankings are Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka has jumped to third place after his scintillating century that knocked Australia out of the T20 World Cup.

Saim Ayub regains top spot among all-rounders

Pakistan all-rounder Saim Ayub has regained his top spot in the ICC T20I all-rounder rankings, even as Hardik Pandya has retained his third position in this aspect. Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza has been dethroned from top spot but is only six rating points behind Ayub.

Among bowlers, Zimbabwe's Brad Evans has jumped 10 spots and is in fifth place in the rankings with the career-best ratings of 680 points. Varun Chakaravarthy of India continues to dominate the bowling rankings at the top. Among other Indian bowlers, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are in 14th, 15 and 16th places respectively and are likely to climb up in the rankings in the next week with India scheduled to play a couple more matches before the next update.

