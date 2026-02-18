Ishan Kishan's mother reacts to cricketer's marriage with Aditi Hundia, 'old people are always...'

New Delhi:

India cricketer Ishan Kishan is in the headlines not only for her heroics on the field but off it too. Ahead of the game against Pakistan, Kishan's grandfather opened up on the cricketer's marriage while confirming that Aditi Hundia is his girlfriend. However, Kishan's mother, Suchitra Devi, has denied reports of a marriage soon stating that her son is not old enough to get married and that he will focus on cricket for now.

Notably, Ishan Kishan's career has turned for good after almost a two-year exile from the Indian cricket team. He made it to the Indian team after leading Jharkhand to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy triumph while also showcasing excellent form in the tournament, including a century in the final.

This led to him being picked for the T20I series vs New Zealand and the man hasn't looked back now. He also won the player of the match for his brilliant 77-run knock against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. Coming back to Ishan Kishan's mother, she also went on to say that the old people tend to forget a few things and also get excited about certain topics quickly.

"It's not about marriage, it is time for him to play cricket. He's not old enough to talk about marriage. Grandpa is getting a little old. Old people are always a little excited. Something or the other keeps coming up on social media. He said all this based on what he saw on social media," she said while speaking to IANS.

What did Ishan Kishan's grandfather say?

Earlier, Kishan's grandfather Anurag Pandey had confirmed Kishan and Aditi are in a relationship and is ready to accept if they decide to marry. "We are ready to accept whoever Ishan Kishan wants to marry. Aditi is his girlfriend...She is a model...One should accept what makes children happy," he said. Meanwhile, Kishan will be next in action today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad against the Netherlands.