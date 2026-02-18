AI Impact Summit 2026 extended till February 21: How to register, check public schedule, and more

New Delhi:

AI Impact Summit 2026 has been receiving a great footfall, even on the third day. And, after witnessing the overwhelming response from visitors and exhibitors, the government has officially extended the India AI Impact Summit 2026 by one additional day. The summit, which was originally scheduled to conclude on February 20, will now continue through February 21.

Not only this, but to ensure a better experience for all the visitors at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, the expo timings will also be extended. As per the information, the summit will be open until 8:00 PM IST instead of the original 6:00 PM IST closing time.

Important public visiting hours at the summit:

February 19 (Thursday): The summit will be closed to the general public due to restricted high-level events.

February 20 and 21 (Friday and Saturday): The expo will be fully open to the public.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union IT Minister, said that the event has got more than 3 lakh people who registered themselves for the summit. He stated that the turnout at the AI summit was very strong, and it reflects the enthusiasm and curiosity around artificial intelligence in the country. He further added that around 2.5 lakh people, mostly under 30 years of age, have visited the summit so far, which means youth is focused on AI.

How to register for visiting the AI Impact Summit 2026?

It was noticed that the registration for the summit has been closed temporarily, the reason being the overwhelming response of people across the nation.

On the official website, it is stated: "Due to the overwhelming response and limited on-site capacity, the Summit is currently oversubscribed."

The summit, which was inaugurated by PM Modi on February 16, has attracted participants from across the world who are aiming to make a difference with the help of AI. Top executives from major technology companies and delegates from around 110 countries have been showcasing tech at the summit.

AI Impact Summit 2026 on February 20

The extension will follow significant diplomatic activity at Bharat Mandapam, including meetings between PM Modi, Sundar Pichai (Google), Bill Gates (Microsoft) and other global leaders. The summit will continue to focus on its "Three Sutras"—People, Planet, and Progress—to drive human-centric AI innovation.