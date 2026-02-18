Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 18: Grab free diamonds, gun skins and more

New Delhi:

Garena just dropped a fresh batch of Free Fire MAX codes for February 17, 2026, and they are packed with rewards. We are talking gold, diamonds, flashy weapon skins, new character costumes, cool gloo wall designs and limited-edition emotes—all up for grabs without spending a dime. These codes won’t stick around forever. Garena’s keeping up with its push to promote India’s gaming scene, but you know how it goes—claim them while you can.

Here’s the latest set of Free Fire MAX redeem codes:

BR43FMAPYEZZ H8YC4TN6VKQ9 FK3J9H5G1F7D TFX9J3Z2RP64 WD2ATK3ZEA55 FFPLUFBVSLOT MCPW3D28VZD6 FL2K6J4H8G5F FR2D7G5T1Y8H FFM1VSWCPXN9 QK82S2LX5Q27 FQ9W2E1R7T5Y 4N8M2XL9R1G3 FU1I5O3P7A9S S9QK2L6VP3MR FP9O1I5U3Y2T B1RK7C5ZL8YT FZ5X1C7V9B2N FFR4G3HM5YJN 6KWMFJVMQQYG F7F9A3B2K6G8 RHTG9VOLTDWP N7QK5L3MRP9J FA3S7D5F1G9H P3LX6V9TM2QH FFWCTKX2P5NQ TX4SC2VUNPKF Q8M4K7L2VR9J RD3TZK7WME65 ZRW3J4N8VX56 4ST1ZTBZBRP9 FM6N1B8V3C4X FT4E9Y5U1I3O V427K98RUCHZ J2QP8M1KVL6V E9QH6K4LNP7V ZZZ76NT3PDSH

Players must note that these codes are on a first-come, first-served basis, so they have to be quick, or else the codes will expire.

How to redeem your Free Fire MAX codes?

Here are the steps to follow to redeem the codes:

Open the official Free Fire MAX Rewards Redemption site from your mobile, laptop, or PC.

Log in to your social media- Facebook, Google, X (Twitter) or VK account.

Pick a code mentioned in the list above in this article.

Paste it into the redemption box on the site.

Hit confirm.

If the code works, check your in-game mailbox in the next 24 hours for your rewards.

Gameplay rules you must remember

If you are playing on a guest account, you will not be able to use these codes. You have to link your social media account first.

Each code will work only once per account.

Some codes are region-locked, so you might find a few codes not working in your region, other than India.

If a code expires or is already used, you will see an ‘error message’.

These codes are helpful to many players – enabling them to redeem new characters, a fresh skin for their gun, or a rare emote, freebies and more – making the gameplay more engaging.