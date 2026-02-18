Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 18: Grab free diamonds, gun skins and more

Garena just dropped a fresh batch of Free Fire MAX codes for February 17, 2026, and they are packed with rewards. We are talking gold, diamonds, flashy weapon skins, new character costumes, cool gloo wall designs and limited-edition emotes—all up for grabs without spending a dime. These codes won’t stick around forever. Garena’s keeping up with its push to promote India’s gaming scene, but you know how it goes—claim them while you can.
Here’s the latest set of Free Fire MAX redeem codes:
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- H8YC4TN6VKQ9
- FK3J9H5G1F7D
- TFX9J3Z2RP64
- WD2ATK3ZEA55
- FFPLUFBVSLOT
- MCPW3D28VZD6
- FL2K6J4H8G5F
- FR2D7G5T1Y8H
- FFM1VSWCPXN9
- QK82S2LX5Q27
- FQ9W2E1R7T5Y
- 4N8M2XL9R1G3
- FU1I5O3P7A9S
- S9QK2L6VP3MR
- FP9O1I5U3Y2T
- B1RK7C5ZL8YT
- FZ5X1C7V9B2N
- FFR4G3HM5YJN
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- F7F9A3B2K6G8
- RHTG9VOLTDWP
- N7QK5L3MRP9J
- FA3S7D5F1G9H
- P3LX6V9TM2QH
- FFWCTKX2P5NQ
- TX4SC2VUNPKF
- Q8M4K7L2VR9J
- RD3TZK7WME65
- ZRW3J4N8VX56
- 4ST1ZTBZBRP9
- FM6N1B8V3C4X
- FT4E9Y5U1I3O
- V427K98RUCHZ
- J2QP8M1KVL6V
- E9QH6K4LNP7V
- ZZZ76NT3PDSH
Players must note that these codes are on a first-come, first-served basis, so they have to be quick, or else the codes will expire.
How to redeem your Free Fire MAX codes?
Here are the steps to follow to redeem the codes:
- Open the official Free Fire MAX Rewards Redemption site from your mobile, laptop, or PC.
- Log in to your social media- Facebook, Google, X (Twitter) or VK account.
- Pick a code mentioned in the list above in this article.
- Paste it into the redemption box on the site.
- Hit confirm.
- If the code works, check your in-game mailbox in the next 24 hours for your rewards.
Gameplay rules you must remember
If you are playing on a guest account, you will not be able to use these codes. You have to link your social media account first.
- Each code will work only once per account.
- Some codes are region-locked, so you might find a few codes not working in your region, other than India.
- If a code expires or is already used, you will see an ‘error message’.
These codes are helpful to many players – enabling them to redeem new characters, a fresh skin for their gun, or a rare emote, freebies and more – making the gameplay more engaging.
