Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 18: Grab free diamonds, gun skins and more

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: ,Updated:

Free Fire Max has rolled out a new set of codes which will be valid only for today and will enable the players to enjoy free gun skins, diamonds and more in-game rewards without paying anything extra.

Free Fire MAX
Free Fire MAX Image Source : Garena
New Delhi:

Garena just dropped a fresh batch of Free Fire MAX codes for February 17, 2026, and they are packed with rewards. We are talking gold, diamonds, flashy weapon skins, new character costumes, cool gloo wall designs and limited-edition emotes—all up for grabs without spending a dime. These codes won’t stick around forever. Garena’s keeping up with its push to promote India’s gaming scene, but you know how it goes—claim them while you can.

Here’s the latest set of Free Fire MAX redeem codes:

  1. BR43FMAPYEZZ
  2. H8YC4TN6VKQ9
  3. FK3J9H5G1F7D
  4. TFX9J3Z2RP64
  5. WD2ATK3ZEA55
  6. FFPLUFBVSLOT
  7. MCPW3D28VZD6
  8. FL2K6J4H8G5F
  9. FR2D7G5T1Y8H
  10. FFM1VSWCPXN9
  11. QK82S2LX5Q27
  12. FQ9W2E1R7T5Y
  13. 4N8M2XL9R1G3
  14. FU1I5O3P7A9S
  15. S9QK2L6VP3MR
  16. FP9O1I5U3Y2T
  17. B1RK7C5ZL8YT
  18. FZ5X1C7V9B2N
  19. FFR4G3HM5YJN
  20. 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  21. F7F9A3B2K6G8
  22. RHTG9VOLTDWP
  23. N7QK5L3MRP9J
  24. FA3S7D5F1G9H
  25. P3LX6V9TM2QH
  26. FFWCTKX2P5NQ
  27. TX4SC2VUNPKF
  28. Q8M4K7L2VR9J
  29. RD3TZK7WME65
  30. ZRW3J4N8VX56
  31. 4ST1ZTBZBRP9
  32. FM6N1B8V3C4X
  33. FT4E9Y5U1I3O
  34. V427K98RUCHZ
  35. J2QP8M1KVL6V
  36. E9QH6K4LNP7V
  37. ZZZ76NT3PDSH

Players must note that these codes are on a first-come, first-served basis, so they have to be quick, or else the codes will expire.

How to redeem your Free Fire MAX codes?

Here are the steps to follow to redeem the codes:

  • Open the official Free Fire MAX Rewards Redemption site from your mobile, laptop, or PC.
  • Log in to your social media- Facebook, Google, X (Twitter) or VK account.
  • Pick a code mentioned in the list above in this article.
  • Paste it into the redemption box on the site.
  • Hit confirm.
  • If the code works, check your in-game mailbox in the next 24 hours for your rewards.

Gameplay rules you must remember

If you are playing on a guest account, you will not be able to use these codes. You have to link your social media account first.

  • Each code will work only once per account.
  • Some codes are region-locked, so you might find a few codes not working in your region, other than India.
  • If a code expires or is already used, you will see an ‘error message’.

These codes are helpful to many players – enabling them to redeem new characters, a fresh skin for their gun, or a rare emote, freebies and more – making the gameplay more engaging.

\