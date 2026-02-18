Sundar Pichai meets PM Modi at AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi

New Delhi:

Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai landed in Delhi on Wednesday and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the India AI Impact Summit 2026 kicked off. He is here to attend the mega event, and he will be giving a keynote speech on February 20, as reported.

Sundar Pichai calls it a ‘Warm Welcome’

Not long after he touched down in the country, Pichai posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he was glad to be back and thanked everyone for the warm welcome.

AI Impact Summit 2026: A global gathering in Delhi

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being hosted at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from February 16 to February 20. This is the first ever global AI summit to be organised in the Global South at such a massive scale.

A number of policymakers, global technology leaders, startups, AI researchers, academicians, innovators, healthcare leaders and civil society representatives from across the world have come up to share their innovation.

There are more than 110 countries and around 30 international organisations that are participating, including several Heads of State and Ministers.

The AI Summit aims to strengthen the global cooperation on artificial intelligence, further focusing on governance, safety and the broader societal impact, not only in India, but worldwide.

Focus on ‘People, Planet, Progress’

The summit’s all about three things: People, Planet, and Progress. That means putting humans first as we build AI, making sure our tech helps the environment, and pushing for growth that includes everybody.

It lines up with India’s own philosophy: “Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya,” which is all about welfare and happiness for all. The idea is to use AI to help humanity and share the benefits worldwide.

PM Modi vocal about AI and opportunities

PM Modi was interviewed by ANI yesterday, where he was vocal about AI and its benefits for the youth, especially when it comes to the IT sector. He said that he sees a lot of potential in AI for opportunity and challenges. In his view, smart outsourcing and automation are powered by AI that can help India’s IT industry hit USD 400 billion by 2030.

He thinks that AI will change everything and will push companies to move beyond just the usual services and start building cutting-edge, AI-driven solutions.

This summit certainly feels like a milestone in Indian AI development. It is stepping up and showing the world that our nation is ready to lead on responsible, inclusive AI and further development.