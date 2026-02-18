YouTube down for users worldwide; Downdetector reports over 240,000 users affected

New Delhi:

YouTube went down for hundreds of thousands of users worldwide, including in India and the United States, on Tuesday. According to outage tracking website Downdetector, more than 2,83,490 users in the US reported that they were unable to access YouTube at one point. The reason behind the outage is not known yet.

YouTube app, website and TV affected

Most users reported problems while using the YouTube app. Some also said the website was not working properly. Others faced issues with YouTube TV. Downdetector data showed that major US cities such as Chicago, Washington, New York and Boston were affected. On the West Coast, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Seattle appeared to be among the hardest hit. Users in India also reported trouble accessing videos.

YouTube responds

Soon after reports of the outage spread, YouTube issued a statement acknowledging the problem. “We’re aware some of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now. Our teams are aware, and we will provide updates as soon as we have them,” the company said.

Users react online

Many frustrated users took to social media to share their experiences. Some said they were unable to log in, while others complained that their screens were blank. One user wrote that only the sidebar on the left side of the page was visible, while everything else was not loading.

Another user said that videos in their “liked” playlist were still working. Some made jokes about the situation, with one person asking when YouTube was last down. Another jokingly blamed artificial intelligence for the outage. Several others expressed frustration, saying they were trying to watch videos during meals or free time when the platform suddenly stopped working.

Why is YouTube down?

As of now, YouTube has not shared details about what caused the outage or when full services will be restored. Users are waiting for further updates as the company works to fix the issue.