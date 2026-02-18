AI startup devices recovered within 24 hours, after day-1 chaos at AI Impact Summit

New Delhi:

AI Impact Summit, day 1, was a chaos, and a lot of people took the help of social media to share their experiences. Some complained about confusion, some complained about the staff being clueless, and others stated that even the arrangement of food and beverages was bad. On the same day, a Bengaluru-based AI startup named NeoSapien reported about the stolen devices from their booth, which caught the attention. Later, the founder reported that the stolen wearable was recovered.

NeoSapien’s founder, Dhananjay Yadav, shared the news on social media, specifying that the Delhi Police moved quickly and tracked down the missing gear.

Day-1 chaos at AI Impact Summit: What actually happened?

Yadav posted on social media that the devices, which he left on the booth on the first day, went missing – the day was packed with huge crowds and tight security because of PM Modi’s scheduled visit.

Yadav stated that around noon, event staff told exhibitors to clear out for a security sweep. At first, a security guard let his team stay, but soon after, someone else insisted they leave right away. Yadav asked if they should take their wearable AI devices with them. He says security told him not to worry; they would keep an eye on everything. But when the team came back in the evening, the devices were gone, leaving the founder in shock.

Yadav was stunned. He could not believe that something could get stolen from what was supposed to be a high-security area. He posted about the concern on social media, which became viral.

FIR filed and recovery of lost devices

Once Yadav filed a complaint, Delhi Police started to take action. They registered an FIR and started digging through CCTV footage from the venue. Police say they have identified two people who were at the summit for work and are trying to figure out if this was theft or just a mix-up.

Either way, it did not take long enough, but over 24 hours later, the devices were recovered.

Yadav later thanked the Delhi Police via a social media post, informing everyone about how swiftly they worked and recovered his lost wearables. He also gave a shoutout to the startup community for their support.

The whole thing unfolded on a day that drew over 70,000 people to the summit. Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw even apologised for the chaos caused by all the crowds and security checks. He also appreciated the improved arrangements on day 2 of the AI Impact Summit 2026.

As for exactly how the devices disappeared? That is still under investigation.