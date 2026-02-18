AI Impact Summit 2026, Day-3 LIVE: Event extended till Feb 21 amid massive public turnout

New Delhi:

India is hosting its first ever AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam (New Delhi). Day 2 was considerably better than day one, and the major chaos was controlled. The event will last till February 20 and major leaders across the world will be attending and delivering the keynote at the summit.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is behind the idea and running the show, with support from the Government of India. Here are the live updates from the Day-3 from the summit: