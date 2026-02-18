Advertisement
AI Impact Summit 2026, Day-3 LIVE: Event extended till Feb 21 amid massive public turnout

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Updated:

India is hosting its first AI Impact Summit 2026, which will last till February 21 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is running the show, with support from the Government of India.

AI Impact Summit 2026
New Delhi:

India is hosting its first ever AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam (New Delhi). Day 2 was considerably better than day one, and the major chaos was controlled. The event will last till February 20 and major leaders across the world will be attending and delivering the keynote at the summit.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is behind the idea and running the show, with support from the Government of India. Here are the live updates from the Day-3 from the summit:

Live updates :AI Impact Summit 2026: Day 3 updates

  • 1:36 PM (IST)Feb 18, 2026
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    AI Impact Summit extends till Feb 21 amid massive public turnout

    The AI Impact Summit 2026 has been extended till February 21 after receiving an overwhelming response from participants and visitors. The global event has drawn strong footfall from students, startups, policymakers and international delegates.

    Officials have stated that they are extending the event extension will enable more public participation as discussions on AI governance, innovation and inclusive development continue. But not new attendees will be able to register now.

  • 1:06 PM (IST)Feb 18, 2026
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    Vaishnaw praises AI innovations while addressing concerns at AI Impact Summit

    Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, "Many excellent solutions have been showcased at the AI exhibition. Wherever someone has made a mistake, immediate action has been taken. At the same time, it is important to also look at the other good solutions on display."

     

  • 12:50 PM (IST)Feb 18, 2026
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    AI Impact Summit extended till February 21, Confirms IT Secretary

    The Central government has reportedly extended the ongoing AI Impact Summit by one day, and it will now conclude on February 21, 2026.

    The IT secretary confirmed the extension of the event, as the event has drawn participation from more than 110 countries, international organisations, policymakers, startups and technology leaders. 

     

  • 12:25 PM (IST)Feb 18, 2026
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    Professor of Galgotias University trying to clarify the Chinese robot dog controversy

    Galgotias University professor Neha justifying the robot dog, which was claimed to be developed by the students of the Centre of Excellence. But when asked why she used the word 'developed', she tried to justify it by saying that due to time constraints, she could not state things properly.

     

  • 12:17 PM (IST)Feb 18, 2026
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    Galgotias University's professor Neha clarifies on Chinese robot dog

    Controversy erupted after a China-made robot dog displayed by Galgotias University at the AI Impact Summit went viral on social media. The issue gained attention after a video showed a faculty member introducing the robot dog as “Orion” during the expo.

    Responding to the row, Neha, a communications professor at Galgotias University, clarified her position and said her remarks may have been misunderstood.-ANI

     

  • 12:14 PM (IST)Feb 18, 2026
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    Seychelles VP Sebastien Pillay arrives in India for Global AI Impact Summit

    Seychelles VP Sebastien Pillay has arrived in Delhi to attend the global AI Impact Summit. He was received by the Dr Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Minister of State for Jal Shakti.

    India has a close and longstanding maritime partnership with Seychelles. And it’s participation in the Summit offers an opportunity to harness AI for the benefit of our peoples and further strengthen our partnership.

  • 12:09 PM (IST)Feb 18, 2026
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    Galgotias University ordered to vacate AI Summit after claiming the China-bought robot dog their own invention

    "Orion dog was developed at Galgotia University," says professor Neha Singh at AI Impact Summit

    She claimed that the AI dog robot was created by Galgotia's centre of excellence. But later, it was claimed to be a Chinese robo-dog. Later the university was commanded to vacate the summit.

  • 12:02 PM (IST)Feb 18, 2026
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    Mauritius Prime Minister Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam arrives at Delhi airport

    On the day-3 of AI Impact Summit 2026, Mauritius Prime Minister Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam arrives at Delhi airport.

     

  • 12:01 PM (IST)Feb 18, 2026
    Posted by Saumya Nigam

    Sundar Pichai met PM Modi

    Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. Pichai is here fopr the Global AI Impact Summit 2026 and will be delivering the keynote on February 20.

