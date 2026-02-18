French President Macron unveils visa ease and English courses to attract 30,000 Indian students by 2030

New Delhi:

During high-level talks on Indo-French academic and scientific collaboration in New Delhi on February 18 (Wednesday), French President Emmanuel Macron announced sweeping reforms to draw more Indian talent to France. Speaking at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), he pledged to simplify visa processes and talent sourcing, targeting a tripling of Indian students from the current 10,000 annually to 30,000 by 2030- a bold commitment sealed alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These changes aim to cut bureaucratic hurdles, making France's prestigious universities more accessible and responsive to Indian aspirations.

Inaugurating AI-driven health innovation hub

Macron, joined by Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, unveiled the Indo-French Campus on AI in Global Health at All India Institute Of Medical Sciences Delhi (AIIMS), a landmark facility poised to revolutionise healthcare through artificial intelligence. This initiative fosters cutting-edge research, innovation, and skill-building, bridging India's vast talent pool with France's research prowess. By emphasising interdisciplinary collaboration, it positions both nations as leaders in AI applications for global health challenges, from diagnostics to public wellness.

Expanding English-taught programs for accessibility

To broaden appeal, Macron highlighted France's rollout of diverse English-language courses, granting Indian students entry to top-tier teaching and world-renowned research centers without language barriers. "We will streamline procedures to meet your expectations and make them practical," he assured, promising enhanced support networks for seamless transitions. This move not only amplifies student exchanges but also deepens bilateral ties, inviting French youth to India while ensuring Indian scholars thrive in France's academic ecosystem.

Pivotal role of India's AI Impact Summit

Emmanuel Macron hailed the ongoing India AI Impact Summit in Delhi as a cornerstone event for advancing ethical AI discourse, building on last year's Action Summit to harness technology for collective prosperity. This platform, he noted, ensures innovation serves humanity's greater good rather than narrow interests.

​

Investing in AI's core pillars

To build robust AI ecosystems, Macron outlined three essentials: expanding computing power through data centers, nurturing local talent, and securing ample capital, all while prioritizing affordable, eco-friendly infrastructure. These investments position India and France as proactive players amid the global tech sprint.

​

Staying competitive in the global race

Though trailing giants like the US and China, Macron affirmed that both countries are fully engaged in the AI competition, determined not to be sidelined. He stressed ethical deployment as key to mass adoption, unlocking breakthroughs in disease detection, energy transformation, and productivity gains.

​

Ethical AI for real-world impact

Macron warned against the paradox of hyped AI promises without tangible results, advocating widespread, principled use to reveal its true potential via data-driven insights. This approach, he argued, avoids pitfalls and maximizes benefits for societies worldwide.