VIDEO: Heroic delivery boy, locals rescue passengers from blazing bus in Kerala's Palakkad district.

Palakkad:

In a heart-pounding incident in Kerala’s Palakkad district, a private bus en route from Palakkad to Guruvayur burst into flames on Tuesday (February 17) in Ottapalam, turning a routine journey into a desperate fight for survival. Smoke first billowed from the front of the vehicle as it sped along the road, quickly escalating into a raging fire that forced the driver to slam on the brakes. While the rear door swung open swiftly, allowing some passengers to escape, the front automatic door jammed shut, trapping dozens inside the inferno amid rising panic and suffocating fumes.

Quick-thinking delivery agent smashes door to freedom

Amid the chaos, a passing online delivery agent emerged as an unlikely hero, spotting the trapped passengers and unleashing a powerful kick to shatter the stuck front door. His split-second bravery created a vital exit, enabling frantic commuters to pour out as flames licked higher. Nearby auto-rickshaw drivers and shopkeepers rushed to the scene armed with multiple fire extinguishers, battling the blaze with determination while bus staff and other locals joined the rescue effort, pulling everyone to safety just in time.

Community courage prevents tragedy, CCTV footage goes viral

Suspicions point to a ruptured diesel pipe as the likely cause of the fire, which could have turned catastrophic without the swift collective action. The rapid evacuation ensured no injuries or fatalities, averting what might have been a major disaster. CCTV footage capturing the daring rescue has since exploded on social media, drawing widespread praise for the everyday heroes whose courage and coordination saved lives, reigniting discussions on road safety and community spirit in Kerala.