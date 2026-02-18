Galgotias University staffers vacate AI Summit stall, avoid questions after Chinese robot row | WATCH

New Delhi:

Staff members of Galgotias University were seen vacating their stall at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi after a controversy broke out over the display of a robotic dog. Eyewitnesses said university officials began clearing the pavilion soon after questions were raised about the origin of the robot. When reporters approached professors at the stall, they avoided answering questions and left the area. Sources also claimed that power supply to the university’s pavilion was cut off after it was asked to vacate the expo space.

Viral video sparks questions

The row began after a video from the summit went viral on social media. In the clip, university representatives were seen presenting a robotic dog under the name “Orion,” describing it as a product of the institution’s Centre of Excellence.

In another video, a professor was heard telling a reporter that the robot had been developed at the university. However, social media users later identified the machine as the Unitree Go2, a commercially available robotic dog made by Chinese company Unitree Robotics. The robot is available for purchase in India at prices between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh. This led to accusations that imported technology was being shown as in-house innovation.

Professor clarifies, takes responsibility

After the controversy gained attention, Professor Neha Singh from Galgotias University responded to the criticism. She said the confusion happened because things were not explained clearly during the presentation. “I take accountability that perhaps I did not communicate it properly,” she said, adding that the robot was introduced to students for learning and inspiration, not claimed as a product manufactured by the university.

She clarified that the university never intended to state that it had built the robotic dog. According to her, the aim was to expose students to advanced AI technologies so they could innovate in the future.