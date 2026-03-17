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Dane van Niekerk ruled out of New Zealand tour sustaining calf injury

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

With South Africa women taking on New Zealand women in the ongoing T20I series, the side's star all-rounder Dane van Niekerk has been ruled out of the remaining games of the series due to a calf injury.

Dane van Niekerk
Dane van Niekerk Image Source : X/@ProteasWomenCSA
New Delhi:

With New Zealand women and South Africa women taking on each other in a five-game T20I series, South Africa women have been hit with a major roadblock, as star all-rounder Dane van Niekerk has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20I series after sustaining a calf injury. 

It is worth noting that, according to Cricket South Africa, Van Niekerk felt discomfort ahead of the first Women's T20I between the two sides, and she did not participate in the first T20I and will not partake in the remaining games of the series as well. 

As for replacement, the CSA called up Anneke Bosch to their squad. Notably, the injury comes at an unfortunate time for the star all-rounder, as she had made a comeback to the T20I team after a four-year gap in December 2025. 

Bosch, on the other hand, could be in line to play her first T20I game since November 2024. She was in the South Africa squad that lost to India women in the ODI World Cup 2025 final. 

South Africa women level series with 2nd T20I win

Speaking of the ongoing series, the two sides locked horns in the 2nd T20I of the series at Seddon Park, Hamilton, on March 17. The clash saw South Africa women coming in to bat first; the side posted a total of 177 runs in the first innings. 

Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt scored 53 and 41* runs, respectively. As for New Zealand, Jess and Amelia Kerr were the highest wicket-takers with two wickets each to their names. Chasing down the target, New Zealand women were bundled out for just 159 runs in the second innings as South Africa women put in a brilliant performance with the ball, defending the target.

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