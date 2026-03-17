Dharmendra left out of Oscars 2026 tribute: Hema Malini calls it 'a shame', Esha Deol responds

New Delhi:

While the 2026 Oscars ceremony may be behind us, the lingering controversy surrounding the absence of veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra in the In Memoriam segment during the live telecast seems far from dying down, with the latest coming from the star’s family itself.

The tribute portion of this year's Academy Awards lasted 15 minutes longer than in prior years, featuring special honours for Hollywood icons Rob Reiner, Diane Keaton, and Robert Redford. Even with the extended duration, Dharmendra's name was not included in the televised tribute. Nonetheless, he was part of the official online list published by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which also recognised five other Indian film figures: Saroja Devi, Manoj Kumar, Jayasree Kabir, Kota Srinivasa Rao, and documentary filmmaker S Krishnaswamy.

Hema Malini calls it ‘a shame’

Hema Malini did not mince words when addressing the snub. Calling it “a shame”, she said it was disappointing to see an actor of Dharmendra’s stature being overlooked on such a global platform.

She pointed out that he was admired across generations and geographies, yet never received the kind of awards many felt he deserved, adding that perhaps recognition like this was never central to his journey anyway.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she said, "It is a shame, of course. A shame for them to have overlooked an actor who means so many things to so many people in many parts of the world. Dharamji was known and recognised everywhere.”

She added, “He never got too many awards during his lifetime. Why should he care about the Oscars? Both of us were happy to be loved in our country. But awards always eluded him. Even I didn’t get any award for my best performances in Lal Patthar and Meera."

Esha Deol: ‘Life was never about recognition’

If Hema Malini’s reaction carried disappointment, Esha Deol’s response leaned towards acceptance. Speaking about the controversy, in an interview with Variety India, she said her father would not have been affected by the omission. For him, she shared, life was never about recognition or status, but about “love, kindness, and the place he held in people’s hearts.”

Dharmendra’s passing marked the end of a golden era

The legendary actor left us in November 2025, aged 89, thus ending an illustrious chapter of one of the most iconic cinematic journeys of Hindi cinema. An actor whose illustrious career spanned over six decades and over 300 films, Dharmendra was more than a superstar; he was a phenomenon whose charisma, energy, and range encapsulated the essence of Hindi cinema. Be it an action hero or a romantic lead, there was nobody quite like him, and his passing is a huge loss for the industry and the world.

And perhaps that’s where the family’s responses ultimately land: recognition on a global stage may matter, but it doesn’t define a legacy. Because some stars don’t need a montage to be remembered, they already live in the collective memory of millions.

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