Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Iran war LIVE: US embassy in Baghdad attacked, UAE lifts airspace closure

Tehran:

The conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran continues to intensify as the war enters its 18th day, with hostilities showing no signs of slowing. Since Washington and Tel Aviv launched strikes on Iran over two weeks ago, Tehran has repeatedly retaliated with drones and missiles targeting Israeli territory, American military bases, and energy infrastructure across Gulf nations.

Several countries hosting US bases, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait, have reported interceptions of incoming drones or missile threats, underscoring the widening geographical scope of the conflict and raising concerns about regional stability. The ongoing fighting has also disrupted global energy routes, particularly around the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz, a key passage for a significant share of the world’s oil shipments. Fears of disruptions to tanker traffic have already triggered uncertainty in global energy markets.

Amid the escalating tensions, US President Donald Trump has expressed optimism that the conflict could end soon. Speaking to reporters at the White House, he said the situation would be "wrapped up" shortly and would ultimately lead to a safer world. "It won't be long… we're going to have a much safer world when it's wrapped up," he said, adding that the decision to act was taken out of necessity.

Trump also dismissed concerns over the possible use of nuclear weapons, stating that Israel would not resort to such measures. "Israel wouldn’t do that. Israel would never do that," he said, according to CNN.

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