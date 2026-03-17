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Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Iran war LIVE: US embassy in Baghdad attacked, UAE lifts airspace closure

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Updated:

Iran war LIVE: The conflict between Iran and the US–Israel alliance continues to intensify, with both sides escalating military operations. US and Israeli forces have carried out large-scale strikes in Iran, while Tehran has responded with sustained missile and drone attacks on US bases in Gulf.

Fire and plumes of smoke rise after a drone struck a fuel tank, forcing the temporary suspension of flights. near Dubai International Airport in the UAE.
Fire and plumes of smoke rise after a drone struck a fuel tank, forcing the temporary suspension of flights. near Dubai International Airport in the UAE. Image Source : AP
Tehran:

The conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran continues to intensify as the war enters its 18th day, with hostilities showing no signs of slowing. Since Washington and Tel Aviv launched strikes on Iran over two weeks ago, Tehran has repeatedly retaliated with drones and missiles targeting Israeli territory, American military bases, and energy infrastructure across Gulf nations.

Several countries hosting US bases, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait, have reported interceptions of incoming drones or missile threats, underscoring the widening geographical scope of the conflict and raising concerns about regional stability. The ongoing fighting has also disrupted global energy routes, particularly around the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz, a key passage for a significant share of the world’s oil shipments. Fears of disruptions to tanker traffic have already triggered uncertainty in global energy markets.

Amid the escalating tensions, US President Donald Trump has expressed optimism that the conflict could end soon. Speaking to reporters at the White House, he said the situation would be "wrapped up" shortly and would ultimately lead to a safer world. "It won't be long… we're going to have a much safer world when it's wrapped up," he said, adding that the decision to act was taken out of necessity.

Trump also dismissed concerns over the possible use of nuclear weapons, stating that Israel would not resort to such measures. "Israel wouldn’t do that. Israel would never do that," he said, according to CNN.

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Live updates :Iran war

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  • 7:56 AM (IST)Mar 17, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Will Israel resort to nuclear weapon against Iran? Here's what Trump claims

    US President Donald Trump stated that he does not believe Israel would resort to using a nuclear weapon in its ongoing conflict with Iran. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he brushed aside any such move by Israel in the future. "Israel wouldn't do that... Israel would never do that," he said, according to CNN. His remarks followed comments by the White House artificial intelligence and crypto czar, David Sacks, who recently indicated in an interview that concerns existed over potential escalation. According to CNN, Sacks had said, "You have to worry about Israel escalating the war by contemplating using a nuclear weapon." READ

  • 7:55 AM (IST)Mar 17, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    'It'll be wrapped up soon: Trump on Iran-US war

    US President Donald Trump has said that the ongoing conflict involving Iran would end soon, saying the situation would be "wrapped up" shortly and would ultimately result in a safer world. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said that the war could be "wrapped up soon", adding, "It won't be long. And we're going to have a much safer world when it's wrapped up. It'll be wrapped up soon. We're going to have a much safer world. I had an obligation to do this. I didn't want to" Trump said.

  • 7:45 AM (IST)Mar 17, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Fire at major UAE oil field

    A drone strike caused a fire at a major oil field in the United Arab Emirates, authorities said, as Iran continued its drone and missile strikes across the Gulf. Authorities in the emirate of Abu Dhabi said they were still responding to the fire at the Shah oil field, without reporting injuries.

  • 7:44 AM (IST)Mar 17, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Netanyahu sends Nowruz wishes

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent wishes to Iranians for the coming Nowruz holidays, marking the Persian new year. "This year this holiday has special meaning...I take this opportunity to wish you a happy Nowruz -- a year of freedom. A new beginning of hope to all of you," he added, referring to the holiday that will be celebrated Friday.

  • 7:44 AM (IST)Mar 17, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Trump wants Hormuz 'enthusiasm'

    US President Donald Trump demanded that US allies help secure the Strait of Hormuz, but European powers pushed back on a possible mission to reopen the vital waterway shut by Iran in response to US-Israeli attacks. Trump criticised the lukewarm response to his call for world powers to send warships to escort tankers through the strait, which normally carries a fifth of global crude oil, demanding nations "get involved quickly and with great enthusiasm".
     

  • 7:44 AM (IST)Mar 17, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    US embassy in Baghdad attacked

    A drone and rocket attack targeted the US embassy in Baghdad early Tuesday, a security official said. The security official said that "three drones and four rockets attacked the embassy, with at least one drone crashing inside it".

  • 7:43 AM (IST)Mar 17, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Air strike in Baghdad’s Jadiriya district kills 4

    An air strike targeting a house in Baghdad's Jadiriya district has killed four people and has left several others wounded.

  • 7:42 AM (IST)Mar 17, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    UAE lifts brief airspace closure

    The United Arab Emirates lifted a brief airspace closure Tuesday morning after the country faced incoming Iranian attacks. The state-run WAM news agency quoted the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority as saying the closure had ended. Earlier Tuesday, Dubai authorities said "sounds heard in various areas of the city are the result of successful interceptions." They did not elaborate.

  • 7:42 AM (IST)Mar 17, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Missile warning in Dubai

    Shortly after reopening the UAE's airspace, authorities sent a missile warning alert to people in Dubai.

     

  • 7:41 AM (IST)Mar 17, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Israel launches attacks on Tehran and Beirut

    Israel's military said it has begun a "wide scale wave of strikes" across Tehran, minutes after sounding the alarm about the second incoming missiles launch from Iran since midnight Monday into Tuesday. Israel's military added that it was also striking Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut overnight.

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