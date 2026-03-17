'Deeply saddened': Rashid Khan and other Afghanistan cricketers condemn Pakistan's deadly airstrikes in Kabul

New Delhi:

Star Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan has taken to social media to slam Pakistan after civilian casualties were reported in Kabul as a result of the airstrikes by Pakistan. It is worth noting that Pakistan carried out heavy bombardment targeting Kabul.

The residents reported multiple explosions in the city. According to reports, at least 400 were killed after an airstrike by Pakistan on a hospital in Kabul, as claimed by the Taliban government. Notably, the attack took place on Monday, March 16, but Pakistan claimed that they did not target any civilian sites in their attack on Kabul.

Notably, Pakistan and Afghanistan have been at war for several weeks, with Afghanistan sustaining heavy civilian casualties as well.

Slamming the country for the attacks, Rashid Khan took to social media and expressed his concern over the same. “I am deeply saddened by the latest reports of civilian casualties as a result of Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul. Targeting civilian homes, educational facilities or medical infrastructure, either intentional or by mistake, is a war crime. The sheer disregard for human lives, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, is sickening and deeply concerning. It will only fuel division and hatred. I call upon the UN and other human rights agencies to thoroughly investigate this latest atrocity and hold the perpetrators to account. I stand with my Afghan people in this difficult time. We shall heal, and we will rise as a nation. We always do. Inshallah!” Rashid Khan tweeted.

Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib shared their thoughts on the attacks as well

Apart from Rashid Khan, other cricketers from Afghanistan, like Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib, did not shy away from taking to social media and expressing their thoughts over the heinous attacks carried out by Pakistan.

“Tonight in Kabul, hope was extinguished at a hospital. Young men seeking treatment were murdered in a bombing by the Pakistani military regime. Mothers waited at the gates, calling their sons’ names. On the 28th night of Ramadan, their lives were cut short,” Nabi tweeted.

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