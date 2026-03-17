JDU announces schedule for party president's election: Will Nitish Kumar re-elected for top post?

Patna:

Amid ongoing political development in Bihar, the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) has announced the schedule for the election of its national president, triggering fresh buzz over whether Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will once again take charge of the party.

The dates were announced on the day polls were held to elect Nitish Kumar to the Rajya Sabha.

JDU party president's schedule

As per the schedule, nominations for the post will be filed on March 22, followed by scrutiny on March 23. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 24. If more than one candidate files nomination papers, polling will be held on March 27.

However, if only a single nomination is received, the new National President will be declared on the same day as the withdrawal deadline.

According to sources, Nitish Kumar is almost certain to be re-elected as the party's National President. He had earlier assumed the post on December 29, 2023, consolidating his hold over both the government and the organisation.

Nitish Kumar elected to the Rajya Sabha

The development comes at a time when political circles are abuzz with Nitish Kumar's move to the Rajya Sabha, a shift that could significantly alter the political landscape of Bihar.

Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar as the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) swept the polls, winning all five seats. Kumar secured 44 first-preference votes in the election held on Monday.

Addressing a gathering in Saharsa recently, Kumar dismissed speculation about stepping away from state politics, asserting that he would continue working for Bihar. "I am not leaving Bihar; I will continue to work for the state," he said.

Adding to the intrigue, Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, has also made a quiet entry into politics, fuelling discussions about a potential future role within the party.

Meanwhile, reports of discontent among Janata Dal United workers over Kumar's transition to the Rajya Sabha have surfaced, though no official explanation has been given. Political observers believe that his move to the Upper House could allow him to focus more on strengthening the party at the national level while retaining control as its president.

For now, all eyes are on the upcoming organisational elections, which are expected to play a key role in shaping the future leadership and direction of the JDU in Bihar.

Also Read: Bihar Rajya Sabha Polls: NDA sweeps all five seats; Mahagathbandhan stumbles

Also Read: Bihar Rajya Sabha Election Results: 5 NDA candidates including Nitish Kumar and Nitin Nabin win