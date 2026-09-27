Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par to release in Japan as 'Sitaare'; know when it will hit theatres

Aamir Khan's family drama Sitaare Zameen Par is set to be released in Japan, marking his return to Japanese theatres since his 2016 film Dangal. The film will be released as Sitaare! The Miracle Team of Stardust. Japanese distributor Geek Pictures made this announcement on Saturday with a social media post.

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par to release in Japan

Aamir Khan is set to return to Japanese theatres after a gap of nine years. His 2025 film Sitaare Zameen Par will be released in Japan in spring 2027.

The announcement was made by Japanese distributor Geek Pictures on September 26, 2026. The X post reads, "Distributed by Geek Pictures Indian Film "Sitaare! The Miracle Team of Stardust" Set for Spring 2027 Release Starring #AamirKhan from "3 Idiots"! A heartwarming ode to life filled with laughter and tears."

What is Sitaare Zameen Par’s release title in Japan?

In Japan, the film will be released under the title 'Sitaare! The Miracle Team of Stardust'. It will open at Human Trust Cinema Yurakucho, Yebisu Garden Cinema and other theatres across Japan. The film is scheduled to arrive in Japanese theatres in spring 2027. To know about the film's plot and storyline, watch the Sitaare Zameen Par trailer below:

Sitaare Zameen Par: Plot and cast details

The film follows the story of a basketball coach, Gulshan Arora (played by Aamir Khan), who is forced to train a team of neurodivergent adults as part of his court-ordered community service. The film features Aamir Khan opposite Genelia Deshmukh.

It also introduces 10 debutant actors, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar

How much did Sitaare Zameen Par earn at the Indian and worldwide box office?

RS Prasanna's directorial Sitaare Zameen Par opened to mixed response from audiences upon its release in 2025. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Aamir Khan's film grossed Rs 200.77 crore in India, with net collection standing at Rs 167.46 crore. In terms of its worldwide box office collection, Sitaare Zameen Par earned Rs 267.52 crore. The film was produced under Aamir Khan Productions and marks the official remake of the Spanish film Champions.

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Sitaaron Ke Sitaare: Aamir Khan's documentary on parents of Sitaare Zameen Par's 10 debutants