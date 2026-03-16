Bihar Rajya Sabha Election Results LIVE Updates: All 5 NDA candidates set to win, 4 Oppn MLAs skipped voting

Patna:

Voting for five Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar concluded at 4 pm on Monday, March 16, at the Bihar Assembly complex, and the counting of votes has now begun. Janata Dal United (JDU) members Harivansh Narayan Singh and Ram Nath Thakur are retiring on April 9, 2026, along with Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Amarendra Dhari Singh and Prem Chand Gupta. Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) leader Upendra Kushwaha is also retiring.

A candidate needs 41 first-preference votes to secure a Rajya Sabha seat in Bihar. The BJP has 89 MLAs in the 243-strong Bihar Assembly and can easily win two Rajya Sabha seats. The Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United (JDU) has 85 members, while other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) members, including Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), have 19, 5, and 4 MLAs, respectively.

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