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Bihar Rajya Sabha Election Results LIVE Updates: All 5 NDA candidates set to win, 4 Oppn MLAs skipped voting

Written By: Varun Sharma @Poldip
Updated:

Three Congress legislators - Surendra Prasad Kushwaha (Valmikinagar), Manoj Biswas (Forbesganj), and Manohar Prasad Singh (Manihari) - were reportedly untraceable, with their mobile phones switched off and no contact established with party leaders, dealing a major setback to the Mahagathbandhan.

Bihar Chief Minister and JDU leader Nitish Kumar, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president Nitin Nabin.
Bihar Chief Minister and JDU leader Nitish Kumar, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president Nitin Nabin. Image Source : PTI
Patna:

Voting for five Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar concluded at 4 pm on Monday, March 16, at the Bihar Assembly complex, and the counting of votes has now begun. Janata Dal United (JDU) members Harivansh Narayan Singh and Ram Nath Thakur are retiring on April 9, 2026, along with Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Amarendra Dhari Singh and Prem Chand Gupta. Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) leader Upendra Kushwaha is also retiring.

A candidate needs 41 first-preference votes to secure a Rajya Sabha seat in Bihar. The BJP has 89 MLAs in the 243-strong Bihar Assembly and can easily win two Rajya Sabha seats. The Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United (JDU) has 85 members, while other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) members, including Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), have 19, 5, and 4 MLAs, respectively.

Follow the threads for all the latest updates.

Live updates :Bihar Rajya Sabha Election Results LIVE: Counting to begin soon, 3 Congress MLAs gone 'missing'

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  • 5:19 PM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Varun Sharma

    Nitish Kumar, Nitin Nabin, Upendra Kushwaha set to win

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha, BJP leader Shivesh Kumar and Janata Dal United (JDU) leader Ramnath Thakur are all set to win comfortably. 

  • 5:14 PM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Varun Sharma

    Rajya Sabha Polls: All five NDA candidates are set to win in Bihar

    According to sources, all five NDA candidates are set to win, with the fifth candidate securing victory on the basis of second-preference votes. Speaking to India TV, Shivesh Ram said the lead came due to second-preference votes.

  • 5:01 PM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Varun Sharma

    Three Congress MLAs skipped voting in big jolt to Mahagathbandhan

    Three Congress and one RJD MLAs have not cast their votes for the Rajya Sabha elections. Congress MLAs Manohar Prasad from Manihari, Manoj Vishwas from Forbesganj, and Surendra Prasad Kushwaha from Valmikinagar have not yet arrived. 

  • 5:01 PM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Varun Sharma

    RJD MLA Faisal Ali from Dhaka didn't turn up to vote

    24 of the 25 RJD MLAs have already cast their votes. RJD MLA Faisal Ali from Dhaka has not yet cast his vote. Voting was scheduled to end by 4 pm.

  • 4:44 PM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Varun Sharma

    How many votes does a candidate need to win a Rajya Sabha seat in Bihar?

    A candidate needs 41 first-preference votes to secure a Rajya Sabha seat in Bihar. The BJP has 89 MLAs in the 243-strong Bihar Assembly and can easily win two Rajya Sabha seats.

  • 4:43 PM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Varun Sharma

    JDU nominates Ram Nath Thakur and Nitish Kumar, BJP declares Nitin Nabin

    The JDU has again nominated Ram Nath Thakur and declared party president and state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar another candidate in a big surprise move. The RJD has announced Amarendra Dhari Singh as its candidate once again. The BJP decided to nominate new party chief Nitin Nabin and Shivesh Kumar, while the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) leader Upendra Kushwaha is also in the fray again.

  • 4:39 PM (IST)Mar 16, 2026
    Posted by Varun Sharma

    Present strength in the Bihar Assembly (243 seats):

    NDA: BJP 89, JDU 85, LJP-RV 19, HAM-S 5, and RLM 4; INDIA: RJD 25, Congress 6, CPI(ML-L) 2 CPI-M 1, IIP 1, and others: AIMIM 5 and BSP 1.

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Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha Election Bihar Nitish Kumar Rajya Sabha Election Result Janata Dal United RJD Nitin Nabin Upendra Kushwaha
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