Vinay Kumar takes voluntary retirement as Bihar DGP, gets new role as Chief Information Commissioner

Bihar Director General of Police Vinay Kumar has taken voluntary retirement from service ahead of his scheduled superannuation in December. The senior IPS officer's voluntary retirement has been accepted by the state government with immediate effect.

According to the state Home Department notification, Kumar, a 1991-batch IPS officer, had applied for voluntary retirement on September 25. His request was accepted by relaxing the rule that requires a three-month notice period for voluntary retirement. Kumar had recently been on leave due to health reasons. His tenure as Bihar DGP was otherwise due to end with his superannuation in December.

Vinay Kumar appointed Chief Information Commissioner

Following his voluntary retirement, Kumar has also been appointed the Chief Information Commissioner of Bihar.

A separate General Administration Department notification stated that Kumar will take charge of the post of Chief Information Commissioner from the date he assumes office.

It is important to note that this appointment comes as Kumar moves out of the state police leadership after serving as Bihar DGP. His new assignment will be in the state's information commission.

Preeta Verma to continue as Acting DGP

With Kumar no longer serving as the Bihar DGP, Preeta Verma, a 1991-batch IPS officer, will continue as Acting DGP until further orders.

Verma had taken charge as Acting DGP earlier this month after Kumar went on leave.

Meanwhile, the state government is expected to make arrangements for the regular appointment to the DGP post. Until then, Verma will continue to oversee the responsibilities of the state police chief.

Kumar's DGP tenure ends ahead of schedule

Vinay Kumar's voluntary retirement brings his tenure as Bihar DGP to an early end, with his superannuation having been due in December. The government accepted his VRS application with immediate effect, allowing him to move to his new assignment as Chief Information Commissioner. According to official notifications cited in the source material, the two developments, his voluntary retirement and appointment as Chief Information Commissioner, were issued separately by the state government.

The changes also mean a transition in the leadership of the Bihar Police, with Preeta Verma continuing as Acting DGP until further orders.

(With inputs from PTI)

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