Jaishankar tears into Pakistan at UN: 'Serial practitioner of terror cannot claim immunity from consequences'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Pakistan at the UN General Assembly, accusing the nation of misrepresenting facts and attempting to justify terrorism. Reaffirming India's right to defend itself against terrorism, Jaishankar said those responsible for terror must "mend its ways".

Rebuking Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's address on the same stage, Jaishankar called Islamabad a "serial practitioner of terrorism" which misrepresented facts before the UN and attempted to justify terrorism.

"Yesterday, a serial practitioner of terrorism misrepresented facts before this assembly. Arguments were invoked to normalise terrorism and claim immunity from its consequences. That will not stand," he said.

He asserted India's right to defend itself against terrorism and said that friendship and goodwill could not coexist with terrorism. He added that any understandings based on such an approach would naturally come under scrutiny.

"It is for the perpetrator of terrorism to mend its ways," he added.

Jaishankar said every UN member must consider what it can do to address the challenges facing the world.

He highlighted India's inclusive growth and development, saying progress in areas such as healthcare, nutrition, education, drinking water, electricity, roads and housing has improved the lives of one-sixth of humanity and contributed to better global Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) outcomes.

Concern over Gulf conflict

Jaishankar said the Gulf conflict was worsening an already difficult global situation and expressed concern over the continuing hostilities.

"Countries far from conflicts are being penalised for no fault of theirs. Those most impacted often have the least say," Jaishankar said, calling on the UN General Assembly to acknowledge the situation and its broader consequences.

He also condemned attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers travelling through international waterways, calling such targeting “simply unacceptable”. "India calls upon all parties to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, ensure protection of civilians, and uninterrupted flow of energy and commerce,” Jaishankar said.

His remarks came amid concerns over the impact of the conflict on global trade, energy supplies and commercial shipping through key international waterways.

India supports peaceful resolution

Further in his address, the EAM said the conflict in Ukraine, now in its fifth year, remains a matter of serious concern. Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for an end to prolonged conflicts, Jaishankar said, "endless war must give way now to an end to war".

He said India supports ongoing efforts aimed at bringing peace and stressed the need to ensure the safety of seafarers and uninterrupted supplies of food grains and energy while peace initiatives are underway.

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