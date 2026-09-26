'I can't continue forever': Rohit Rajpal hints at stepping down as India's Davis Cup captain

The Indian team had a subpar campaign at the recently concluded Davis Cup 2026 qualifiers. After winning the first round of the tournament, the nation’s campaign ended in the 2nd round after losing to South Korea. The likes of Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal, and many others who featured for India failed to cross the South Korea hurdle in the second round.

Notably, the only match that India ended up winning was the doubles encounter featuring Dhakshineshwar Suresh and Sriram Balaji, as they defeated South Korea’s Nam and Park across three sets. South Korea won the first two singles clashes, where Soonwoo Kwon defeated Suresh and Hyeon Chung defeated Sumit Nagal.

Days after the side’s elimination from the qualifiers, India’s Davis Cup captain, Rohit Rajpal, took centre stage and opened up about his future. Rajpal hinted at stepping down as India’s captain at the Davis Cup, claiming that he cannot continue in the role forever. It is interesting to note that Rohit Rajpal’s tenure as India’s Davis Cup captain is set to continue until the end of 2026, as the AITA (All India Tennis Association) had offered him an extension back in 2025.

"I really do feel that I need to make this decision very soon and I will. Every good thing comes to an end. I can't continue forever," Rajpal told PTI in an interview.

Rohit Rajpal opened up on his potential successor

In the case that Rohit Rajpal leaves India’s captaincy, his successor will need ample time to acquaint himself with the squad to better understand their playstyles, what suits each player, and what works for all the members of the squad.

"It took me at least two years to understand the players. A captain needs to know which conditions and courts suit each player, how they respond to pressure and what they can handle in a Davis Cup match,” Rajpal said.

"I will be very happy to share all my knowledge from my four to five years as captain. Somebody else would come and bring a different perspective to strategies. Somebody younger should also get a chance,” he added.

With inputs from PTI

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