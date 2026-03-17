Queen actor Navnindra Behl dies at 76, son Kanu Behl shares emotional tribute

New Delhi:

Veteran actor, writer and theatre director Navnindra Behl, known for her memorable roles in Queen, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, and Maachis passed away at the age of 76 on March 16. Her death marks the end of a decades-long association with Indian theatre, television and cinema.

Her filmmaker son Kanu Behl confirmed the news and shared a deeply emotional tribute on social media, remembering her as his guiding force both personally and professionally.

‘My Titan, my guide’: Kanu Behl’s heartfelt note

Sharing a photograph of his mother, Kanu Behl wrote a moving note that reflected their close bond. He described her as his “faith, love, guide, mentor” and added that her warmth, smile and presence would remain with him forever. In a particularly poignant line, he wrote that his eyes would “always seek that irrepressible smile,” thanking her for “lighting my soul.”

The post drew condolences from across the film fraternity, with several filmmakers and actors expressing grief and extending support to the family.

A life dedicated to theatre, cinema and teaching

Navnindra Behl had a successful career that included theatre, films, and television. She had begun her acting career at a very young age. Later on, she had also become a successful academic and had worked as a lecturer in drama. She had also worked in television and films and had worked with renowned directors such as Gulzar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Vishal Bhardwaj.

To many people, Navnindra Behl is best known as Kalyani Singh Oberoi in the popular TV show 'Ishqbaaaz'. In an iconic performance, she played the role of the grandmother of the popular actress Kangana Ranaut in the film 'Queen' and her famous dialogue, "Life mein jo milna hota hai na vo zaroor milta hai. Aaj aesaa lagegaa ki zindagi khatam, khal phir sab theek ho jaanaa hai," warmed the hearts of millions of viewers.

Personal life and legacy

Navnindra Behl was married to veteran actor-director Lalit Behl, who passed away in 2021. The couple had a long association as partners in theatre and cinema. She is survived by her filmmaker son, Kanu Behl, whose critically acclaimed films include "Agra" and "Despatch".

Navnindra Behl's career, which spanned performance, writing, and teaching, leaves a legacy that is far beyond the cinematic world, affecting both audiences and artists.