India TV 'She' Conclave: Kangana Ranaut opens up about Emergency release date controversy India TV 'She' Conclave: At the India TV 'She' Conclave, award-winning actor and BJP MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, spoke candidly on women's empowerment, her movie Emergency and more.

India TV 'She' Conclave: At the India TV 'She' Conclave, Bollywood actor, director and producer Kangana Ranaut came to speak candidly about her journey. The actor, known for her wit and talent, is also the Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. While talking about her last release, Emergency, Kangana Ranaut said that her film was not given the film certificate because people questioned the authenticity of her film. However, she believed that the film would see the light of day, and it did. She also mentioned the Chandigarh slap controversy and said that she was threatened before the release of the film. She said that people warned her to not show the Bhindranwale sequence from Emergency.

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency was released on January 17, 2024, and was based on the life journey of India's first female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

On women's empowerment and sexism

Talking about the sexism in the entertainment industry, Kangana said that not just Bollywood but society loves to undermine women writers, actors and directors. 'This should change, and we as a society should bring this change,' the Queen actor added.

(Image Source : X)India TV 'She' Conclave

Kangana Ranaut on pay disparity

"Every field has its own mathematics, and this depends on several variables. You also see the filmgoing audience is largely men, and hence, that is shown on screen more. The more the women will move out of their homes and take charge, the more this situation will change," the Mandi MP said. Saying the same, the actor added that pay disparities are unfair towards women.

Who are the biggest Indian stars for Kangana Ranaut?

When asked about the biggest actor in Indian cinema, Kangana was quick to mention the late actor Rajesh Khanna. When she was asked for a female actor, she said her personal favourite is Vyjayanthimala. The National Award-winning actor added that she's influenced by her grace in real life.

About the actor

For those who don't know, Kangana Ranaut marked her debut in 2006 with Emraan Hashmi and Shinny Ahuja starrer Gangster. She rose to fame with the 2008 movie Fashion. While Priyanka Chopra was in the leading role, Kangana made her presence felt, won her first National Award in a supporting role and told the world that she was here to stay. Over the years, Kangana has given several memorable films, like the Tanu Weds Manu movie series, Queen, Katti Batti, Rangoon, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Emergency, among others. She has won four National Awards in total for movies like Fashion, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Queen and jointly for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. She was awarded the Padma Shri in the year 2020 by the Government of India.