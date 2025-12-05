Putin assures Russian oil supply to India, says ready to continue uninterrupted shipments of fuel President Vladimir Putin assured that Russia will continue uninterrupted fuel shipments to India, even as New Delhi faces US pressure to curb its oil imports from Moscow. Putin called Russia a reliable energy partner and pledged steady support for India’s growing energy needs.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday reaffirmed Moscow's commitment to maintaining "uninterrupted shipments" of fuel to India. The announcement came during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, at a time when the United States is puting pressure on India to scale back its oil purchases from Russia. "Russia is a reliable supplier of oil, gas, coal and everything that is required for the development of India's energy,"event. Putin added.

India's growing energy appetite

Highlighting India's rapidly expanding economic needs, Putin added that Moscow is prepared to support New Delhi's long-term fuel requirements without disruption. "We are ready to continue uninterrupted shipments of fuel for the fast-growing Indian economy," he stated.

Putin lauds five-decade defence partnership

Putin also hailed the longstanding defence relationship between India and Russia, highlighting Moscow's continued role in modernising the Indian Armed Forces. During talks in New Delhi, he said, "Our country, for the last half a century, has been helping to arm and modernise the Indian Army, including the Air Defence Forces, aviation and the Navy. In general, we are undoubtedly satisfied with the results of the negotiation we just had... I can express my confidence that the current visit and the agreements reached will help further deepen the Russian-Indian strategic partnership for the benefit of our countries and the people, the peoples of India and Russia."

Shared vision for global diplomacy

The Russian President also underscored the convergence between India and Russia on foreign policy. He said, "Russia and India are conducting independent and self-sufficient foreign policy with like-minded countries in BRICS, SCO and other countries of the global majority... We are defending the main principle of the law enshrined in the UN." His comments signal a renewed push for collaborative diplomacy among major emerging nations at a time when global alliances are undergoing significant changes.

New transport corridors in focus

Highlighting connectivity as a key frontier of cooperation, Putin revealed progress on new international transport routes, saying, "We are working with our Indian partners to build new international transport routes, including the project to create North-South transport from Russia or Belarus to the Indian Ocean coast." This transport network is expected to significantly boost trade flows and strengthen strategic linkages between Eurasia and the Indian Ocean region.

Major nuclear energy push underway

Putin also detailed ongoing cooperation in the nuclear energy sector. He said, "We are also working on a project to build the largest Indian nuclear plant. Three out of six reactors have already been connected to the energy network..." The project, once completed, is set to become a cornerstone of India's future clean energy infrastructure and a major symbol of Indo-Russian technological collaboration.

