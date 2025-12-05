'Free E-visa for Russian tourists within 30 days': PM Modi in joint presser with Putin PM Modi said India and Russia have signed a Vision 2030 document to boost economic cooperation between the two countries. He said this initiative would open several business avenues for both nations.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India will issue E-visa for Russian tourists, which will be processed within 30 days. In a joint presser with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin after bilateral meeting, PM Modi said the E-tourist visa and group tourist visa services would be launched soon, which will be free of cost.

“I am happy that we will soon launch E-tourist visa and group tourist visa services for Russian citizens. This will be processed within 30 days and will be free of cost,” PM Modi said.

Modi-Putin meet: Vision 2030 document signed

PM Modi said India and Russia have signed a Vision 2030 document to boost economic cooperation between the two countries. He said this initiative would open several business avenues for both nations.

“To further economic cooperation, we have signed a Vision 2030 document. Today, both of us will take part in the India–Russia Business Forum. I am confident this platform will strengthen our business relations and open new avenues for co-production and co-innovation. Both countries are also taking new steps to realise an FTA with the Eurasian Economic Union,” he said.

Global unity needed on issue of terrorism

PM Modi sought global unity on the issue of terrorism, asserting that both India and Russia fought shoulder-to-shoulder against it.

“India and Russia have long cooperated shoulder-to-shoulder in the fight against terrorism. Whether it is the terror attack in Pahalgam or the cowardly attack on Crocus City Hall, all such acts have the same roots. India believes that terrorism is a direct assault on the values of humanity, and global unity against it is our greatest strength,” he said.