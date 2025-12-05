Dhurandhar Part 2 release date out: Ranveer Singh's film to clash with Yash's Toxic, Dhamaal 4 Dhurandhar Part 2 finally has a release date, and Ranveer Singh is set for a major box-office showdown. The film will stream on Netflix after completing its run in theatres.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is indeed releasing in two parts. The first part was released on December 5; Part 2 will hit the screens in 2026. Dhurandhar is touted as one of the longest Bollywood movies ever, surpassing Jodhaa Akbar's runtime of 3 hours and 33 minutes.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film features an ensemble cast comprising Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna. Tamil actor Sara Arjun plays Ranveer's love interest in the film.

Dhurandhar Part 2 release date out

On the film's release day, it was revealed that Dhurandhar Part 2 will release on Eid 2026, March 19, 2026. While it witnessed no major box office clashes in December, Dhurandhar Part 2 will compete with Yash's Toxic from South and Dhamaal 4 from Bollywood in March.

What Rakesh Bedi said about Dhurandhar Part 2

Rakesh Bedi plays a key role in both Dhurandhar films. A day before the release, the veteran actor dismissed all speculations and confirmed that Dhurandhar will be released in two parts. "I am eagerly waiting for this film. Last year, in January, when the film was starting, Aditya offered me this role in Dhurandhar. In this film, I am playing a very different role, and that will be revealed in the second part. In Dhurandhar Part 1, I will be seen a little less, but I will be seen more in the second part. The second instalment is around the corner, it is ready and will be released in a month or two. My character is very endearing and menacing. It is inspired by a real-life politician from Pakistan; my look also resembles him," he said in an interview with ITV Blink.

Dhurandhar will stream on Netflix after completing its theatrical run.

