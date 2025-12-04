Ranveer Singh is returning to the big screen after two years with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. The gangster drama is Bollywood's big year-end offering. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film features an ensemble cast comprising Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna.
Dhurandhar uncovers the untold saga of the origins of the unknown men. It's gore, but also gripping. The film releases on December 5 with an 'A' certificate.
