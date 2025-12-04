Advertisement
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar releases on December 5 in cinemas. Follow LIVE updates on Aditya Dhar's film's release, review, cast, story, budget, trailer, title track, advance booking, box office predictions and first reactions.

Written By: Anindita Mukhopadhyay
New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh is returning to the big screen after two years with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. The gangster drama is Bollywood's big year-end offering. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film features an ensemble cast comprising Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna.

Dhurandhar uncovers the untold saga of the origins of the unknown men. It's gore, but also gripping. The film releases on December 5 with an 'A' certificate.

Follow LIVE updates on Dhurandhar’s release - review, cast, story, budget, trailer, title track, advance booking, box office predictions and first reactions.

 

  • 4:38 PM (IST)Dec 04, 2025
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Dhurandhar advance booking status

    Dhurandhar is one of the most awaited films of the year. However, the advanced booking report shows an underwhelming response. The film’s momentum is being driven largely by its 2D screenings, which alone have brought in an estimated Rs 2.32 crore from over 54,000 tickets sold across 3,937 shows. The IMAX 2D format has added another Rs 26.07 lakh, with 4,032 tickets sold for about 79 shows. With the overall show count touching 4,016, the film is enjoying one of the widest openings in recent times, giving it a strong nationwide footprint. When blocked seats are factored in, the total booking figure climbs to roughly Rs 4.24 crore.

    The film is estimated to open between Rs 18 crore to Rs 20 crore at the box office.

     

  • 4:34 PM (IST)Dec 04, 2025
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Dhurandhar story and theme: Plot revealed

    While the makers and the star cast have left much for the audience to uncover from the big screen, the censor board revealed the film's plot in the summary. In its certification details, the plot summary reads: "After the hijacking of IC-814 in 1999 and Parliament attack 2001, India’s Intelligence Bureau Chief - Ajay Sanyal devices an indomitable mission to intrude and rupture the terrorist network in Pakistan, by infiltrating the underworld mafia of Karachi. Meanwhile a 20 year old boy from Punjab held captive for a revenge crime, is identified by Sanyal."

     

  • 4:32 PM (IST)Dec 04, 2025
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    The stage is set for Dhurandhar

    Dhurandhar releases on December 5, with no major clash from both Bollywood and South.

