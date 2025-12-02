Dhurandhar: CBFC clears Ranveer Singh's film after fresh review, says it has no link to Major Mohit Sharma The CBFC has completed a fresh review of Dhurandhar following the Delhi High Court’s direction and concluded that the film has no connection to Ashoka Chakra awardee Late Major Mohit Sharma. The film is slated for release on December 5.

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar landed in legal trouble last week after the parents of Ashoka Chakra awardee late Major Mohit Sharma approached the Delhi High Court, requesting an urgent stay on the film's release. They claimed that Aditya Dhar's film "appears to be directly inspired" by their son’s life, persona, undercover operations, and martyrdom.

A Live Law report had it that Major Sharma's family reported that Dhurandhar was made without their consent.

The Delhi High Court directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to review the objections raised by the parents of Ashoka Chakra awardee Late Major Mohit Sharma. The film body has now completed a fresh examination of the Dhurandhar. In its latest communication, the CBFC has made it clear that the movie bears no link to Major Mohit Sharma.

This reassessment was carried out in compliance with the Court’s order dated December 1, 2025. After going through the objections, the Board dismissed the family’s concerns, stating that the film does not resemble, or draw references from Major Sharma’s life, service or personal experiences in any way whatsoever.

During the second review, CBFC officials primarily focused on the question framed by the High Court - whether Dhurandhar directly or indirectly depicts or draws from Major Sharma’s life. The Board concluded that the film is purely a work of fiction and even carries an explicit disclaimer noting that all characters, events and storylines are completely fictional and not based on real people.

An internal note also points out that the Examining Committee had already watched the film on November 28, 2025, and found it appropriate for an adult certificate, of course, after a few cuts and improvisations. Following the High Court’s direction, officials reassessed the film but found no reason to revisit their earlier conclusion. Previously, filmmaker Aditya Dhar took to X (formerly Twitter) and clarified that the film is not based on the life of Major Sharma. "Hi, sir - our film Dhurandhar is not based on the life of braveheart Major Mohit Sharma AC(P) SM. This is an official clarification. I assure you, if we do make a biopic on Mohit sir in the future, we will do it with full consent and in complete consultation with the family, and in a way that truly honors his sacrifice for the nation and the legacy it has left for all of us. Jai Hind," he wrote.

During the hearing, Advocate Ashish Dixit, representing the CBFC, informed the Court that the certification process was still underway and the objections raised by the petitioners were already being examined. The Court noted that the CBFC could consult the Indian Army if required, before granting certification. However, the Board has now concluded that such consultation is unnecessary, as the film does not portray any real Army officer or actual military operation.

This development comes after extensive arguments in court during the hearing of the petition filed by Major Sharma’s parents, who requested to halt the film’s release. Justice Sachin Datta questioned the basis of the claim that Dhurandhar was inspired by Major Sharma’s life, pointing out that only the trailer was available and no specific evidence showing a close resemblance had been presented. While disposing of the petition, the Court instructed the CBFC to consider the family's objections before finalising certification.

The petitioners had argued that the film was being marketed as “inspired by true events” and that its storyline allegedly echoed elements of Major Sharma’s personality, operations and sacrifice. They claimed this amounted to a violation of his dignity, posthumous privacy and personality rights, and raised concerns about the depiction of sensitive Special Forces missions. The filmmakers, represented by Senior Advocate Saurabh Kirpal, countered that the petition was premature and unfounded, emphasising that Dhurandhar is entirely fictional and unrelated to Major Sharma.

With the CBFC’s fresh consideration now complete and the objections dismissed, the certification process will move forward as per guidelines.

Dhurandhar is a Hindi-language spy-action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. It is slated for release on December 5.

(With inputs from ANI)

