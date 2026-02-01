Who holds the record for delivering the shortest Union Budget speech? Check here Ahead of Budget 2026, India revisits a unique record in its parliamentary history. Do you know which Indian leader holds the record for delivering the shortest budget speech, one that had only 800 words? Here is a look at the remarkable moment.

New Delhi:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to make history by presenting her ninth consecutive Union Budget on Sunday for the 2026-27 fiscal year. All eyes across the country are fixed on the government's announcements. Farmers, women, the salaried class and the common citizen are hoping for meaningful relief. Taxpayers and the middle class are also expecting favourable measures. This will be the second budget of the Modi government's third term and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her ninth consecutive budget.

Amid the expectations, an interesting piece of history often resurfaces. Do you know which Indian leader holds the record for delivering the shortest budget speech, one that had only 800 words? Here is a look at the remarkable moment.

Shortest budget speech in India's history

Former Finance Minister Hirubhai Muljibhai Patel holds the distinction of presenting the shortest budget speech. In 1977, the then Union Finance Minister, Patel delivered the interim budget with a speech that contained only 800 words. The concise address remains the shortest budget speech ever delivered in independent India.

At the other end of the spectrum is the longest budget speech, which belongs to Nirmala Sitharaman. On February 1, 2020, she delivered her address for 2.40 hours, setting a record for the longest budget presentation.

Leaders who presented most budgets

In Independent India, former Prime Minister Morarji Desai holds the record for presenting the highest number of budgets. He delivered six budgets between 1959 and 1964 and four more between 1967 and 1969, making it a total of ten. P Chidambaram presented nine budgets and Pranab Mukherjee delivered eight. Nirmala Sitharaman has already presented eight budgets. On Sunday (February 1), she will deliver her ninth, matching Chidambaram's tally.

Budget Day schedule

The Union Budget speech will begin in the Lok Sabha at 11 am on Sunday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reach the Ministry of Finance at 8.30 am to give the final approval to the documents. She will then hand over a copy of the Budget to President Droupadi Murmu. At 10 am, she will arrive at Parliament, where the Cabinet will meet at 10.15 am to approve the Budget before it is tabled. This year marks a unique milestone. For the first time in history, the Union Budget is being presented on a Sunday.

