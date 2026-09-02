Ram Temple Trust announces new treasurer, general secretary in key reshuffle: Check names

Ayodhya:

Hours after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced three new trustees, two prominent members were assigned key responsibilities within the temple trust. Mahesh Bhagchandka has been given charge as treasurer, while Swami Govind Dev Giri will continue to serve as the trust's general secretary. These appointments bring together individuals who have been associated with different aspects of the Ram Mandir movement, including its organisational activities, the long legal battle over the Ayodhya dispute and the development of the temple project.

Mahesh Bhagchandka gets key role

Mahesh Bhagchandka has been entrusted with the important responsibility of treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Bhagchandka is associated with the Ashok Singhal Foundation, which was established in memory of former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Ashok Singhal. His association with the foundation has kept him closely connected with activities linked to the wider Ram Mandir movement. Bhagchandka also had a prominent role during the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in 2020, when he served as the main yajman.

Who is Swami Govind Dev Giri?

Swami Govind Dev Giri is the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and is among the prominent figures involved in the functioning of the organisation and the development of the Ram Mandir project. Earlier, as treasurer, he had played an important role in the trust's organisational functioning. His continued presence in the key post provides continuity in the leadership of the trust following the appointment of the new trustees.

Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra appointed as CEO

Air Marshal (retd) Jeetendra Mishra was appointed the first CEO of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Earlier in the day, Delhi-based Mahesh Bhagchandka, Ayodhya-based Madan Mohan Pandey and Shikohabad-based Dr Nirmala Yadav joined the Trust as new trustees. The search committee appointed to select the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Ram Janambhoomi Mandir submitted its final report on Tuesday, following a rigorous screening process that saw over 5,000 applicants vying for the prestigious post. The report was submitted during a high-level meeting attended by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust members.

Who is Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra?

Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal (SYSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM), is a retired air officer of the Indian Air Force. He served as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command. He also played a key role in Operation Sindoor. Air Marshal Mishra retired from the Indian Air Force (IAF) on April 30, 2026. He was awarded the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal for his distinguished service. Mishra is a native of Deoria, Uttar Pradesh.

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Who is Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, first CEO of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust?