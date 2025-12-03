Dhurandhar shooting locations: Where Ranveer Singh’s thriller was filmed Dhurandhar was shot across multiple real-world locations, from Bangkok and Ladakh to Amritsar and Mumbai’s neighbourhoods like Madh Island and Vile Parle. Here’s where the film was made.

Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of his upcoming thriller, Dhurandhar, which is slated to hit the screens on December 5, 2025. Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, the makers have created a buzz by dropping its trailer.

According to details available to IMDb, the film is inspired by true events that are set in the criminal underworld with a background of Indian patriotism. The film has been shot in multiple locations, ranging from Amritsar, Mumbai, Ladakh and abroad, including Thailand.

While the film takes audiences on a high-octane ride across international locales, its heart remains firmly rooted in the city’s real neighbourhoods. From Madh Island to Vile Parle, these areas provide a raw, authentic backdrop that captures Mumbai.

Dhurandhar shooting locations across India and abroad

Reportedly, the principal photography for Dhurandhar started in July 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand. The second schedule started in November 2024 at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. In February 2025, filming continued at Filmistan Studios in Mumbai, followed by a schedule in Madh Island, which wrapped by late April.

In May, some action sequences were shot at the Dombivli-Mankoli Bridge, and in July, a dance number was filmed at the Golden Tobacco Factory in Vile Parle. Dhurandhar shooting locations: Where Ranveer Singh’s thriller was filmedThe film was also shot in Ladakh, but had to be halted after over a hundred crew members fell ill due to food poisoning.

Dhurandhar: Cast and production details

One of the most anticipated films of 2025, Dhurandhar features a stellar star cast which includes Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal in the lead roles. The 20-year-old actress Sara Arjun will be seen playing the role of the love interest of Ranveer Singh. This Bollywood film is presented by Jio Studios and a B62 Studios production.

